Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Trump rows back on comments suggesting Americans vote twice

President urges people who vote by mail to go to polling places and vote again if their ballots have not been counted.

President Donald Trump waves after returning to Washington, DC, from travel to Wilmington, North Carolina, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland [Leah Millis/Reuters]
President Donald Trump waves after returning to Washington, DC, from travel to Wilmington, North Carolina, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland [Leah Millis/Reuters]
3 Sep 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that people who vote early by mail should show up at polling places and vote again if their ballots have not been counted, a walk back from previous comments a day earlier when he suggested residents vote twice to test the mail-in system.

Trump has repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that mail-in voting – expanded by some states because of the coronavirus pandemic – would increase fraud and disrupt the November 3 election, although experts say voter fraud of any kind is extremely rare in the United States.

The president said people could mail in their ballots as early as possible and then follow up with a trip to the polls to see whether their mail-in vote was tabulated.

“If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly,” Trump said in a lengthy tweet.

“If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do).”

If the mail-in ballot gets to election officials after a person votes at the polls, the in-person vote will be ignored, he said.

“YOU ARE NOW ASSURED THAT YOUR PRECIOUS VOTE HAS BEEN COUNTED, it hasn’t been ‘lost, thrown out, or in any way destroyed’.”

Trump first made the suggestion during his trip on Wednesday to Wilmington, North Carolina.

“Let them send it in and let them go vote,” he said in an interview with WECT-TV. “And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won’t be able to vote” in person.

Voting more than once in an election is illegal and in some states, including North Carolina, it is a felony not only to vote more than once but also to induce another to do so.

Ballots are due to be mailed in North Carolina on Friday.

The state’s Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter that Trump, a Republican, had “outrageously encouraged” North Carolinians “to break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election”.

Stein wrote: “Make sure you vote, but do NOT vote twice! I will do everything in my power to make sure the will of the people is upheld in November.”

Trump’s campaign and the White House also denied that he meant to tell people to vote twice.

“The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Thursday. “What he said very clearly there is make sure your vote is tabulated and if it is not, then vote.”

Felonious double voting

The Democratic National Committee accused Trump of encouraging voter fraud and said the president was undermining confidence in the fairness of the election.

“Let’s be clear: Voting by mail is a safe and secure way for Americans to participate in our democracy – and Trump should be working to make it easier to vote, not harder,” Reyna Walters-Morgan, the DNC’s director of voter protection, said in a statement.

Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said a person would not be able to cast two ballots, regardless of if they voted by mail or in-person first. The first vote that is received and processed is the one that counts, he said.

“Voting twice in an election is a felony,” Gannon said. “If you put a ballot in the mail, and it hasn’t arrived yet, and then you vote in-person before your absentee ballot has arrived, your in-person vote will count.”

He said if an absentee ballot showed up after a person had voted in-person, it would not be counted.

Many Americans vote by mail because they cannot make it to the polls in person. Nearly one in four voters cast presidential ballots by mail in 2016.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to result in a record number of mail-in ballots this year as voters seek to avoid the risk of infection. Experts have cautioned the expected surge means a winner may not be clear on election night given the time it will take to count and verify all the ballots.

Trump campaigned on Wednesday in North Carolina, known as a battleground state because its population can swing either to Republicans or Democrats and play a decisive role in presidential elections.

National opinion polls suggest Trump, 74, is trailing his Democratic rival Joe Biden, 77, the vice president under then-President Barack Obama. Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to suppress the vote to help their side.

However, the race is much tighter in battleground states, which are crucial for both candidates.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from News

India: Protests after Dalit woman dies weeks after gang rape

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to the latest government data [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]

Scientist behind Sputnik V vaccine defends Russian strategy

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh