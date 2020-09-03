Live
News

Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai cleared of intimidation charges

Case against media tycoon dates back to 2017 and is not related to his arrest under China-imposed national security law.

Jimmy Lai is also facing separate court cases for illegal assembly relating to anti-government protests last year [Tyrone Siu/ Reuters]
Jimmy Lai is also facing separate court cases for illegal assembly relating to anti-government protests last year [Tyrone Siu/ Reuters]
3 Sep 2020

A court in Hong Kong has declared media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai not guilty of criminal intimidation, ending one of several cases against him after his high-profile arrest under a new national security law.

Thursday’s verdict was for a case that dates back to 2017 and was unrelated to his arrest last month.

Lai, who is a key critic of Beijing, had used foul language when confronting a reporter from Oriental Daily News, a major competitor to Lai’s tabloid Apple Daily.

Police, however, only charged him in February this year.

The mainland-born media magnate had pleaded not guilty.

He smiled after the verdict was read out and shook hands with supporters who filled the courtroom.

Lai’s case comes after he was arrested for suspected collusion with foreign forces on August 10, making him the highest-profile person to be arrested under the Beijing-imposed law.

The 71-year-old had been a frequent visitor to Washington, where he met officials including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to rally support for Hong Kong democracy, prompting Beijing to label him a “traitor”.

After Lai’s August arrest about 200 police officers searched the offices of his newspaper, Apple Daily.

The national security law punishes any act China considers subversion, seccession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. Critics say it crushes freedoms, while supporters say it will bring stability after prolonged anti-China, pro-democracy protests last year.

Lai’s Apple Daily has vied with pro-Beijing Oriental Daily for readership in the special administrative region. In 2014 the Oriental Daily published a fake obituary of Lai, claiming that he had died of AIDS and many types of cancer.

Prosecutors in the case said Lai had intimidated the Oriental Daily reporter.

Lai’s lawyers said Lai had been followed by reporters for three years and his comments were not intended to harm the reporter but expressed his exasperation.

Lai is also facing separate court cases for illegal assembly relating to anti-government protests last year.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]

Scientist behind Sputnik V vaccine defends Russian strategy

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

UAE to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024, tweets PM

If successful in 2024, the UAE could become the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon [File: Christopher Pike/Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh