Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

New York City to impose mask fines as COVID-19 cases climb

Decision comes as rate of positive coronavirus tests rises above three percent for the first time in months, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city has said it will shut schools again if the seven-day average reaches 3 percent or more [Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
The city has said it will shut schools again if the seven-day average reaches 3 percent or more [Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
29 Sep 2020

New York City will impose fines on people who refuse to wear a face-covering as the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus climbed above 3 percent for the first time in months, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said.

Officials will first offer free masks to those caught not wearing one. If the person refuses, they will face an unspecified fine, de Blasio told reporters on Tuesday.

“Our goal, of course, is to give everyone a free face mask,” de Blasio said. “We don’t want to fine people, but if we have to we will.”

The new rule extends across the city a similar policy imposed earlier this month by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, controlled by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, in which commuters who refuse to wear a mask on public transit face a $50 fine.

De Blasio’s office did not respond to questions about who would enforce the new fines and how much they would be.

The city-wide daily positive test rate was 3.25 percent.

The mayor attributed the rise in part to nine zip codes out of 146 that city health officials say have seen a worrying uptick in cases, including several tight-knit Hasidic Jewish communities. The seven-day rolling average for positive coronavirus tests was 1.38 percent.

De Blasio’s announcement came as many elementary school students returned to public schools for the first time on Tuesday, an effort to provide a mix of in-person and virtual learning that had twice been pushed back as teachers and principals raised concerns about the city’s pandemic preparedness.

The city has said it will shut schools again if the seven-day average reaches 3 percent or more.

Plans to allow restaurants to begin seating customers indoors at 25 percent capacity were still under way for Wednesday, de Blasio said.

Beyond New York, 28 other states were seeing upticks in new coronavirus infections over the past two weeks.

In the past seven days, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin reported record numbers of hospitalised COVID-19 patients. On Monday, North Dakota reported 105 hospitalisations and Wisconsin 640.

After playing a National Football League game on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have suspended team activities after some members of the Titans tested positive for COVID-19, according to statements from the NFL and the teams.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Efforts to unify soldiers in South Sudan ‘stuck’: UN envoy

Delegates pose for a photograph during the signing of a peace agreement between Sudan's power-sharing government and five key rebel groups in Juba, South Sudan [File: Samir Bol/Reuters]

US consumer confidence rebounds, biggest leap in 17 years

The Conference Board reported its index of consumer confidence surged 15.5 points from August to a reading of 101.8 in September - the sharpest rise in 17 years. [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

US Supreme Court nominee Barrett tied to People of Praise: Report

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol [Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP Photo]

‘Wise leader’: World reacts to Kuwait ruler Sheikh Sabah’s death

World leaders have praised Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah for his efforts at diplomacy [File: Stephanie McGehee/Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

‘Savvy player’: Kuwait’s emir praised after death at 91

Sheikh Sabah served as Kuwait's emir since January 2006 [Bandar Algaloud/Reuters]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election live news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]