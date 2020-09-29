Live
News|Military

Lockheed Martin ‘mishandled toxins’, causing illness: US lawsuits

Two Florida lawsuits say the defence company mishandled disposal of hazardous waste materials near a local community.

A sign for Lockheed Martin Corp. stands outside the company''s headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland [Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
A sign for Lockheed Martin Corp. stands outside the company''s headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland [Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
29 Sep 2020

Two lawsuits filed on Monday alleged that US-based weapons company Lockheed Martin has mishandled toxins at a Florida facility for decades, causing life-threatening health issues in workers and nearby residents.

One of the lawsuits was filed on behalf residents of Tangelo Park in Orange County, Florida where the Lockheed Martin facility is located. The other was filed on behalf of 13 employees of the Golf Channel, which has headquarters near Tangelo Park, a census-designated area with a population of around 2,300 that is roughly 80 percent Black, according to Statistical Atlas.

The suits alleged “reckless mismanagement of extremely hazardous toxins” on the part of Lockheed Martin, including “heavy metals, persistent environmental pollutants, and Volatile Organic Compounds [VOC]”, which are unstable materials that vaporise, lending to their ability to contaminate air, water and soil.

These toxins were used in the cleaning and production of certain goods produced by the company at the Florida facility, the suit filed on behalf of the 13 Golf Channel employees alleged. Trichloroethylene and methylene chloride are two such VOCs that have been found in the groundwater under the facility, it continues.

While the Environmental Protection Agency advised these chemicals be kept to five parts per billion (ppb), a way to count contaminants, trichloroethylene has “been detected in concentrations as high as 386,000 ppb” and methylene chloride “has been detected in concentrations as high as 213,600 ppb in groundwater under the Orlando Facility”, the suit alleged.

Trade visitors are seen walking over a road crossing covered with Lockheed Martin at an air show in the United Kingdom [Toby Melville/Reuters]
Jahree Cummings, a resident of Tangelo Park, told ABC affiliate WFTV9 that many people in his neighbourhood are often sick and do not know the reason.

“I got sick last week. I get sick like a lot, headaches and stuff,” Cummings said. “I don’t even know what it’s from half the time.”

Cummings was not aware of the lawsuits, but was interested in learning more.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of the Golf Channel employees claimed Emilio San Martin, who worked and lived near the facility from 1994 until 2014, was “diagnosed with brain lesions, multiple sclerosis, and hypoactive thyroid” as a result of Lockheed Martin’s actions.

Others in the lawsuit were diagnosed with various forms of cancer, which the complaint said could be the result of the alleged contamination, which occurred due to Lockheed Martin purportedly filling “unlined trenches and ponds with toxic water” and a lack of training to reduce releases of toxins.

Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment. The company told local news media on Monday it was reviewing the complaint and does not comment on pending litigation.

The company is a major player in arms and technology sales, with billions of dollars in US military contracts. Lockheed Martin posted net sales of $59.8bn in 2019, according to Financial Buzz.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of the 13 Golf Channel employees seeks damages and legal fees for the defendants and demands a jury trial.

The class-action suit filed on behalf of residents near the facility seeks an injunction to stop waste disposal of carcinogens and heavy metals.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

US presidential debate live updates: Trump, Biden’s first clash

Workers adjust signage as preparations take place for the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Easing winds give crews hope after California fires kill three

Cellar worker Jose Juan Perez extinguishes hotspots at Castello di Amorosa which was damaged in the Glass Fire. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

Breonna Taylor grand jury tapes to be released: Kentucky AG

Demonstrators in Louisville after no officers were indicted on charges in connection to Taylor's death [Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/AFP]
Most Read

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

US Supreme Court nominee Barrett tied to People of Praise: Report

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol [Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP Photo]

Data v spin: The truth about Trump and the US economy

Trump supporters attend a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota in September [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]