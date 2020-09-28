India reports six million COVID-19 cases: Live news

Country of some 1.3 billion people has passed six million cases, inching closer to the most affected nation, the US’s 7.1 million.

Greek officials announce the first coronavirus death of a migrant living in a camp in Greece, a 61-year-old from Afghanistan who had been at the Malakassa camp near Athens.

Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is “deeply concerned” about sharply rising new coronavirus infections in Germany, adding daily cases could increase almost tenfold by Christmas.

Monday, September 28:

16:01 GMT -WHO says 120 mln rapid COVID-19 tests to be provided to poorer countries

Some 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 will be made available to low- and middle-income countries over a period of six months and will be priced at a maximum of $5 per unit, the World Health Organization said.

The tests provide reliable results in just 15 minutes, the WHO’s Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference in Geneva.

15:36 GMT – UK health minister moves to defuse row with lawmakers

British health minister Matt Hancock moved to defuse a row with some lawmakers over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying he was looking at ways to better involve parliament in setting any national measures.

“We’re looking at further ways to ensure the House (of Commons) can be properly involved in the process, in advance if possible. I hope to provide the House with further details soon,” he told parliament.

Britain”s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he would meet Graham Brady, a senior Conservative, who has led efforts to try to win parliament more power over the government’s restrictions [File: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Reuters]

15:05 GMT – Kenya’s president extends national curfew, shortens hours

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the nationwide curfew put in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus but said it would end two hours later at 11pm.

Kenyatta, who said the COVID-19 infections curve had been flattened, also lifted a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and bars.

14:45 GMT – UK government brings in new legal restrictions for northeast

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday the government was introducing legal restrictions on households mixing in northeastern England to try to reduce a growing number of coronavirus cases.

“Unfortunately, the number of cases continues to rise sharply,” Hancock told parliament.

“We know that a large number of these infections are taking place in indoor settings outside the home. And so, at the request of the local councils, with whom we’ve been working closely, we will introduce legal restrictions on indoor mixing between households in any setting.”

British health minister Matt Hancock said the changes would apply to parts of the northeast where the government had introduced local action a fortnight ago [Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu]

14:30 GMT – UK reports 4,044 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths

The United Kingdom reported 4,044 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 439,013, government data showed.

The daily cases figure was down from 5,693 on Sunday.

The United Kingdom also recorded 13 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 42,001.

14:00 GMT – Dutch consider restricting travel to Amsterdam

The Dutch government is considering restricting travel to and from the nation’s biggest cities, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, as part of a raft of measures to counter a second wave of coronavirus infections, broadcaster NOS reported.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was considering further “regional” measures as the country’s COVID-19 outbreak has risen from low levels in late August to above 2,500 cases a day, more than at the peak of the first wave in April. Rutte has rejected the idea of a second lockdown or making face masks mandatory.

13:45 GMT – Oman to reopen mosques

Oman will reopen mosques for prayers on November 15 with strict measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state media reported, citing a statement from the Islamic affairs ministry.

The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is the main one in the Sultanate of Oman [Baba Umar/Al Jazeera]

13:25 GMT – France unveils big budget as virus cases worsen

France launched a free-spending budget plan saying a new spike in COVID-19 cases justified its unprecedented loosening of the purse strings.

After 460 billion euros ($537bn) of emergency spending this year to save the economy from the virus fallout, the government built its 2021 budget around a 100 billion euro “recovery plan”, first announced this month and partly funded by EU money.

The budget came after France’s health services Saturday reported 14,412 new virus cases over the previous 24 hours – only slightly lower than the record 16,000 registered on both Thursday and Friday.

The spike threatens to overwhelm hospitals, health officials warned, while the government imposed fresh curbs to limit the spread of the virus, including on restaurants, bars and sports facilities.

13:20 GMT – UK government pledges to work with parliament on COVID-19 plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will work with parliament wherever possible to keep MPs updated on the latest COVID-19 data and any plans to restrict the spread of the virus.

Britain”s Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week defended new, stricter coronavirus measures against criticism that they did not got far enough [File: PRU/AFP] “We will continue to keep parliament updated on the latest data and scientific advice on the virus and work in advance with parliamentary colleagues, wherever that is possible,” his spokesman said.

13:00 GMT – India coronavirus cases top six million

India’s coronavirus case tally passed six million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, as the pandemic rages across the vast South Asian nation.

With 6.1 million infections according to the health ministry, India is on course to pass the United States in the coming weeks as the country with the most cases.

