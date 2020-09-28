Live
News|Health

Texas issues disaster order after brain-eating amoeba kills boy

The amoeba kills the majority of people who contract the water-dwelling Naegleria fowleri, though cases are rare.

Officials are urging Lake Jackson residents to boil tap water for drinking and cooking [File: Alastair Pike / AFP]
Officials are urging Lake Jackson residents to boil tap water for drinking and cooking [File: Alastair Pike / AFP]
28 Sep 2020

Texas has stepped up efforts to counter the threat posed by a brain-eating amoeba detected in the water supply of a coastal county that led to the death of a six-year-old boy earlier this month.

“You don’t hear about this stuff until it happens to you. You don’t think you’ll be that 1 in 72 million until it happens to you,” Maria Castillo, the mother of the boy who died after contracting a brain infection caused by the amoeba, wrote in a recent Facebook post.

Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County after Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic amoeba, was found in the water supply of the city of Lake Jackson in the greater Houston metropolitan area.

The single-celled organism is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil, and it usually infects people when it enters the body through the nose, travelling up to the brain where it causes a rare and often deadly infection, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although infections from Naegleria fowleri are rare, the death rate is more than 97 percent. Only four people out of 145 known infected individuals in the US from 1962 to 2018 have survived, according to the CDC.

Officials in Lake Jackson launched an investigation into the local water supply after they were notified about the boy’s case in early September.

His family had indicated two possible water sources in Lake Jackson where the boy could have been exposed to the amoeba, a city splash pad and a hose at his home.

Tests on the water at these and other locations detected Naegleria fowleri in three of 11 samples, according to a statement from the city.

Officials are urging Lake Jackson residents to boil tap water for drinking and cooking.

Brain-eating amoebae have previously been detected across the US, including in Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from News

Palestinian Intifada: How Israel orchestrated a bloody takeover

Ariel Sharon sparked the uprising when he stormed al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem with more than 1,000 troops [File: Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Analysis: What to watch for during the first Trump-Biden debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden. [AP Photo]

In Pictures: Glass Fire in California quadruples in size

The Glass Fire rages along the famous Silverado Trail road in the town of Deer Park in Napa County [John G Mabanglo/EPA]

Five takeaways from Trump’s tax return report

A new report reveals details of Trump's much-sought tax returns [File: Evan Vucci/AP]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official web site of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azeri artillery strike towards the positions of Armenian separatists in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

Why you should care about conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

In this handout photo released by the Armenian foreign ministry on September 28, people watch the state media as they gather in a bomb shelter to hide from shelling in Stepanakert, the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan [Armenian Foreign Ministry via AP]

Israel’s ‘silent transfer’ of Palestinians out of Palestine

Salah Hammouri, a lawyer and activist, has had his residency status for East Jerusalem threatened by Israeli authorities [Courtesy: Salah Hammouri]

‘The future is uncertain’: India coronavirus cases top 6 million

Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the US, where infections crossed 7 million last week [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]