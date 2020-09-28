Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

Live coverage of the continuing fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the disputed Caucasus region.

Heavy fighting that erupted on Sunday between Azerbaijani and Armenian military forces over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region continued overnight and into Monday morning.

Military personnel and civilian deaths have been reported from both sides, in the worst escalation in violence since 2016.

Most of the international community, including the United States, Russia, Iran and European powers, have been calling for an end to hostilities and the start of talks.

Here are the latest updates on Monday, September 28:

18:25 GMT – Armenian envoy: Turkey sent 4,000 Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan amid fighting

Armenia’s ambassador to Russia said that Turkey had sent around 4,000 fighters from northern Syria to Azerbaijan amid fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ambassador said the fighters were taking part in fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inside Azerbaijan that is run by ethnic Armenians, the RIA news agency reported.

Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan.

07:55 GMT -Azerbaijan says six civilians killed

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said a total of six Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 19 wounded since the fighting began.

07:46 GMT – Heavy weaponry used as fighting intensifies

Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker, who has extensively covered developments in the region, said battles along the so-called “line of contact” – the de facto border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan – continued into the morning.

“That would involve artillery, rockets and we know that both sides have deployed drones,” he said from Tbilisi, Georgia. “Yesterday we saw startling footage released by Armenia of Azerbaijani tanks being destroyed, so we know a lot of serious heavy weaponry is in use.”

07:30 GMT – Biden: Russia should stop providing arms to sides

The US Democratic presidential nominee expressed deep concern over the outbreak of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for urgent de-escalation, restoration of the ceasefire and a resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In a statement, the former vice president urged the Trump administration to step up its diplomatic efforts to seek a peaceful resolution and to call on Russia “to stop cynically providing arms to both sides”.

06:50 GMT – Trump: US will seek to stop violence between Armenia, Azerbaijan

US President Donald Trump said Washington will seek to stop the fighting in the region.

“We’re looking at it very strongly,” Trump said in a press briefing. “We have a lot of good relationships in that area. We’ll see if we can stop it.”

06:30 GMT – Nagorno-Karabakh: 15 more troops killed in fighting with Azerbaijani forces

Officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said 15 more military personnel had been killed in the ongoing fighting, bringing the total to more than 30.

It came after Arayik Harutyunyan, leader of the breakaway region, said on Sunday that his forces had lost some positions to Azerbaijan’s army amid renewed clashes.

