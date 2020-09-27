Live
News|Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Egypt’s el-Sisi warns of instability after protest calls

President thanks Egyptians for not heeding calls for anti-government protests as dozens continue to demonstrate for more than a week.

Dozens of people took part in rare demonstrations in recent days in several villages against Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi [File: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Dozens of people took part in rare demonstrations in recent days in several villages against Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi [File: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
27 Sep 2020

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has warned against attempts to stoke instability in the country following a recent spate of scattered and small-scale anti-government demonstrations.

The protests come amid mounting anger, particularly in rural and low-income areas, against sweeping government campaigns to stop illegal construction, which have required people to pay fines to legalise home-ownership. During his speech on Sunday, el-Sisi thanked Egyptians for not heeding the calls, saying the government was undertaking the measures as part of reforms.

“Some people have been trying in recent weeks to take advantage of the tough measures we are taking,” el-Sisi said at a ceremony to inaugurate an oil refining complex north of Cairo.

“They choose the hard conditions to harm and cast doubts among Egyptians over what we do.”

Dozens of people took part in rare protests in recent days in several villages in Egypt, according to a video shared widely on social media, especially by sympathisers of the Muslim Brotherhood, an outlawed group.

Exiled businessman Mohamed Ali, who has been urging anti-el-Sisi protests since last year, has intensified his calls in recent weeks in online videos, calling on Egyptians to take to the streets against the government.

Protesters killed, arrested

On Saturday, family and medical sources said a man was killed in clashes between protesters and police in a village south of Cairo.

Prominent rights lawyers also reported on Facebook the arrest of more than 150 people in the demonstrations.

On Sunday, Egypt’s public prosecutor said it ordered the release of 68 minors who took part in the demonstrations.

“The minors’  parents committed to maintaining the safety and security of their children, promising that they would ensure the minors do not return to such acts of destruction in the future,” said the prosecutor in a statement circulated on social media.

“Meanwhile, we continue to investigate in the cases of the other detainees,” it added.

Protests have been effectively banned in Egypt since 2013.

A renewable state of emergency has been in place since 2017, a measure that rights groups say has allowed the government to crush dissent.

Source : AFP, Al Jazeera
More from News

Qatar Airways gets $2bn state aid as losses grow amid COVID-19

Year '2019-20 has been one of the most difficult years in the airline's history,' the Doha-based carrier said [File: Karim Jaafar/AFP]

Analysis: How Trump’s Supreme Court pick is politically risky

US President Donald Trump has tried to shift the focus ahead of the November 3 election away from how he has handled the COVID-19 pandemic [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Concerns mount as Iran gripped by third major COVID-19 wave

Iran has joined COVAX, a global initiative aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries equitable access to safe and effective vaccines once they are licensed and approved [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE]

Iran and Iraq agree to boost ties in high-level meetings

Last week marked the 40th anniversary of the Iran-Iraq War when both countries remembered the legacy of the deadly conflict [Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP]
Most Read

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: Live news

The escalation is the heaviest between the two arch-foes in recent years [Armenian Defense Ministry via AP]

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: How the world reacted

Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk in a trench at their position near Nagorno-Karabakh's boundary, [File: Staff/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia, Azerbaijan standoff explained

Modi offers India’s COVID-19 vaccine capacity to ‘all humanity’

Narendra Modi said in August that India was ready to mass-produce COVID-19 vaccines when scientists gave the go-ahead [File: Narendramodi.in via AP]