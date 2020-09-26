Live
News|Boxing

Pacquiao confirms boxing match with MMA star McGregor next year

Philippine boxing icon says part of the proceeds of the boxing match will go to COVID-19 victims in his country.

Pacquiao's office said the fight could be staged in the Middle East after the coronavirus pandemic abates [File: Joe Camporeale/USA Today via Reuters]
Pacquiao's office said the fight could be staged in the Middle East after the coronavirus pandemic abates [File: Joe Camporeale/USA Today via Reuters]
26 Sep 2020

Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will face former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in the boxing ring next year, and part of proceeds from the fight will go to coronavirus victims in his country.

“For the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year,” Jayke Joson, special assistant to Pacquiao, who is also a Philippine senator, said on Saturday.

“Our lawyers are finalising all the confidential details, but both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight,” he said.

Joson’s statement followed a tweet by Irishman McGregor on Friday in which he said he would be “boxing Pacquiao next in the Middle East”.

McGregor, 32, announced on Twitter in June he was retiring from mixed martial arts for the third time. He first quit the sport in April 2016. In March 2019, he again announced he was hanging up his gloves, but on both occasions the retirements were short-lived.

McGregor lost to welterweight great Floyd Mayweather in a money-spinning 2017 boxing match [File: Valerie Macon/AFP]
Joson also said the fight could be staged in the Middle East after the coronavirus pandemic abates, adding Pacquiao would donate a “huge portion” of his prize earnings to Filipino COVID-19 victims.

The Philippines has the most confirmed COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia and the region’s second-highest number of coronavirus deaths, next to Indonesia.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines surpassed 300,000 on Saturday, while deaths rose to 5,284.

The 41-year-old Pacquiao, whose speed and power belie his age, is the only man in boxing history to hold world titles in eight different divisions.

Pacquiao has not fought since claiming the WBA welterweight crown with a stunning victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas in July 2019, taking his record to 62-7-2 with 39 knockouts.

A bout against McGregor, who faced welterweight great Floyd Mayweather in a money-spinning 2017 fight, would guarantee Pacquiao another lucrative payday as he nears the end of an illustrious boxing career.

Despite his one-sided 10th round technical knockout loss to Mayweather in his boxing debut, McGregor had shown he was capable of challenging “the best boxers in the world”, Pacquiao’s promoter Sean Gibbons told AFP news agency.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

‘Wrecking ball’ or ‘nothing to fear’? US reacts to Trump’s pick

Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative jurist and constitutional scholar, was named to the federal appeals court in 2017 by United States President Donald Trump [Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame/Handout Photo]

Trump nominates judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Egypt returns bodies of two Gaza fishermen shot by its navy

Egyptian officials could not immediately be reached for comment and it was unclear whether the fishing boat had crossed into Egyptian waters [File: Mohamed Saber/EPA]

Malaysia’s ruling coalition wins first electoral test in Sabah

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional coalition and its allies won 38 of the 73 seats up for grabs in Saturday's election [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]
Most Read

Hundreds gather in Portland for far-right Proud Boys rally

As of noon, several hundred members of the loosely affiliated Proud Boys group had gathered in Delta Park in Portland [Leah Millis/Reuters]

AOC withdraws from Yitzhak Rabin commemoration after criticism

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had been expected to participate in a commemoration for former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin next month [File: Jennah Moon/Reuters]

Some 3,500 companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Friday walks on the tarmac as he arrives on campaign travel at Dobbins Air Force Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, US [File: Tom Brenner]

Explained: Who are the far-right Proud Boys?

Gavin McInnes speaks during an event called "March Against Sharia" in New York City [File: Stephanie Keith/Reuters]