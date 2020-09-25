Live
39
Days until election day
Economy|Social Media

Justice Department seeks immediate ban on WeChat in US

The Justice Department said the Chinese-owned messaging service is a threat to US national security.

President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the United States [File: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the United States [File: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
25 Sep 2020

The Justice Department is seeking an immediate ban on downloads of WeChat from Apple and Google app stores, saying the Chinese-owned messaging service is a threat to the security of the United States.

Last week, the US Commerce Department moved to ban WeChat from US app stores but on Saturday, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California agreed to delay US restrictions, saying they would affect users’ First Amendment rights.

In a filing on Friday, the Justice Department asked Beeler to allow for an immediate ban while the case works its way through court.

WeChat is a messaging-focused app popular with many Chinese-speaking Americans that serves as a lifeline to friends, family, customers and business contacts in China. It is owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent.

The Justice Department says WeChat allows the Chinese government to collect and use personal data on Americans to advance its own interests. The filing states WeChat has approximately 19 million active daily users in the US in a range of formats, including text, images, video, and audio.

The Justice Department argues that the US will suffer irreparable harm, both substantive and procedural, if the court does not stay its decision.

The Trump administration has targeted WeChat and another Chinese-owned app, TikTok, for national security and data privacy concerns, in the latest flashpoint amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Source : AP
More from Economy

US stocks tread water as uncertainty clouds outlook

The US flag is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

Trade to human rights: Trajectory of Trump’s China policy

US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 2019 [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Domestic violence ‘pandemic’ is costing countries billions

Domestic violence burdens health, police and judicial services, leads to absenteeism at work and school, and permanently damages children who witness it, affecting future generations, study finds [File: Getty Images]

Hounded in the US, TikTok is also facing scrutiny in Australia

A panel of Australian policymakers examining possible political interference through social media called on TikTok to testify [File: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP]

World in disarray: Angry exchanges at top UN meeting on COVID-19

The acrimonious meeting of the Security Council took place virtually rather than in-person [File: Mark Garten/United Nations via AFP]

Israelis appeal against training of India police accused of abuse

An Indian army officer in Srinagar displays the Tavor-21, an Israeli-made rifle [File: Fayaz Kabli/Reuters]

UK police officer shot dead by man detained in custody centre

Flowers are laid outside the custody centre where a British police officer has been shot dead in Croydon, south London [Hannah McKay/Reuters]