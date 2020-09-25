Live
News

Two wounded in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices

General view as police officers investigate the scene of an incident near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France September 25, 2020 [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]
25 Sep 2020

At least two people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed the incident on Friday.

Police cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices, after a suspect package was noticed nearby.

“I was in my office. I heard screams in the road. I looked out of the window and saw a woman who was lying on the floor and had taken a whack in the face from what was possibly a machete,” a witness told Europe 1 radio. “I saw a second neighbour on the floor and I went to help.”

People walk towards security forces at the scene of an incident near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France [Charles Platiau/Reuters]
A Paris police official said that while authorities initially thought two attackers were involved, they now believe it was only one person.

Paris police said one person who was arrested near the Bastille opera house has now been released; his profile did not match a witness description. A second suspect has been arrested near the Richard Lenoir metro station, which is next to the former Charlie Hebdo offices.

Police initially announced that four people were wounded in the attack, but later confirmed there were two victims. One is believed to be badly injured.

Nearby schools have been placed under lockdown, with parents being told not to pick up their children.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into an “assassination attempt”.

The attack comes three weeks after 14 people with suspected links to homegrown fighters who attacked the Charlie Hebdo offices in January 2015, killing 12 people, went on trial in Paris.

The court heard that they had sought to avenge the Prophet Mohammed, nearly a decade after the weekly published cartoons mocking him.

The magazine moved offices after the 2015 attack.

With reporting from Rebecca Rosman in Paris.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates by refreshing the page.

Security forces stand guard at the scene of an incident near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, in Paris [Charles Platiau/Reuters]
