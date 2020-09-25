Live
News|Military

Military aircraft carrying aviation students crashes in Ukraine

Reports said most of those on board the plane were students at an aviation university run by the defence ministry.

The An-26, carrying 28 people, crashed while landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 400km (250 miles) east of the capital Kyiv. [Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters]
25 Sep 2020

A Ukrainian military plane carrying aviation school students crashed and burst into flames while landing, killing 22 people, the country’s emergencies service said on Friday.

The An-26, carrying 28 people, crashed while landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 400km (250 miles) east of the capital Kyiv.

The crash happened approximately 2km (1.2 miles) from a military airport, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

“The bodies of 22 people were found, two people were injured and the search for four people continues,” it said.

Reports said that the plane had a military crew and that most of those on board were students at the institution run by the defence ministry.

The two wounded were taken to hospital in a serious condition, and the search continued for the four others missing, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said.

The plane was on a training flight, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement, citing preliminary information.

There were no immediate indications of what caused the crash.

Source : News Agencies
