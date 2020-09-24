US Election live news: Critics slam Trump’s power transfer dodge

Trump ignites a firestorm by not committing to a ‘peaceful transfer of power’ if he loses in November.

Trump pays his respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris react to the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision.

Backlash grows to Trump failure to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November.

In-person early voting begins in Michigan and Illinois.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Steve Chaggaris.

10:45 ET – Republicans assure there will be a “peaceful transfer of power”

Republicans are lining up behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who are speaking out after Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a “peaceful transfer of power” if he loses the presidential election.

McConnell tweeted this morning, “There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who has bucked Trump at times, tweeted: “The peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our Constitution.”

The peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our Constitution and fundamental to the survival of our Republic. America’s leaders swear an oath to the Constitution. We will uphold that oath. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 24, 2020

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch defender of Trump, said there will be a peaceful transition but having a full Supreme Court is key to that.

“People wonder about the peaceful transfer of power. I can assure you, it will be peaceful,” he said on Fox News. “Now, we may have litigation about who won the election, but the court will decide and if the Republicans lose, we will accept that result. But we need a full court.”

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse brushed Trump’s comments off as just Trump being Trump. “He says crazy stuff,” Sasse said, according to Politico. “We’ve always had a peaceful transition of power. It’s not going to change.”

10:15 ET – Trump pays respects to Ginsburg, met with jeers

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the US Supreme Court to pay his respects to the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg but they were not welcome by some in the crowd gathered across the street.

They were met with a chorus of boos as the crowd chanted of “honour her wish,” referring to Ginsburg’s dying wish to not be replaced on the court until after the presidential election. Chants of “vote him out” were also shouted by the crowd.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the US Supreme Court building. [AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite] The Trumps briefly stood behind Ginsburg’s casket before heading back to the White House. Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court today before lying in state in the US Capitol on Friday.

09:45 ET – Critics slam Trump’s lack of commitment to ‘peaceful transfer of power’

US President Donald Trump, when asked if he would commit to a “peaceful transfer of power” if he loses on the election day, said “we’ll see what happens” before launching into a forceful criticism of the mail-in ballot process. Needless to say, his comments did not go down well with his critics.

“What country are we in?” Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden quipped before adding, “I’m being facetious. I said what country are we in? Look, he says the most irrational things. I don’t know what to say.”

Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, tweeted, “Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus.”

Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 24, 2020

And worth noting that even Trump’s right-hand man in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, weighed in assuring, “There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2020

09:00 ET – Poll: The electoral college is not very popular

About 61 percent of Americans say they are in favour of abolishing the electoral college, according to a Gallup poll out on Thursday.

Most Democrats, 89 percent, and a large number of independents, 68 percent, support amending the US constitution to allow the winner of the popular vote to win the election. Only 23 percent of Republicans share that view.

Republicans – Donald Trump in 2016 and George W Bush in 2000 – won their elections by winning the electoral college despite losing the popular vote to their Democratic challengers.

08:30 ET – Biden, Harris react to Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden late on Wednesday urged protesters not to “sully” Breonna Taylor’s memory with violent demonstrations following a grand jury’s decision to not recommend murder charges against the police officers involved in the March shooting death of Taylor.

“Do not sully her memory or her mother’s by engaging in any violence,” Biden said. “It’s totally inappropriate for that to happen. She wouldn’t want it nor would her mother so I hope they do that.”

We must continue to speak Breonna Taylor’s name, support her family still in grieving, and never give up on ensuring the full promise of America for every American. https://t.co/KJU21tQq4B — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 24, 2020

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris tweeted: “We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants.

Tonight, I’m thinking of Breonna Taylor’s family who is still grieving the loss of a daughter and sister. We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2020

