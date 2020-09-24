Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

UK to host ‘human challenge’ trials for COVID-19 vaccines

In January, volunteers will be deliberately infected with coronavirus to test effectiveness of vaccine candidates.

Britain said it was working with partners on the potential for human challenge trials without commenting on a specific plan [File: Hans Pennink/AP]
Britain said it was working with partners on the potential for human challenge trials without commenting on a specific plan [File: Hans Pennink/AP]
24 Sep 2020

Britain is planning to host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project.

So-called “challenge trials” are expected to begin in January at a quarantine facility in London, the report said, adding that about 2,000 participants had signed up through a US-based advocacy group, 1Day Sooner.

Britain said it was working with partners on the potential for human challenge trials without commenting on a specific plan.

“We are working with partners to understand how we might collaborate on the potential development of a COVID-19 vaccine through human challenge studies,” a government spokeswoman said.

“These discussions are part of our work to research ways of treating, limiting and hopefully preventing the virus so we can end the pandemic sooner.”

The FT reported that the studies will be government-funded, although 1Day Sooner said it would also launch a petition for public funding of a biocontainment facility big enough to quarantine 100 to 200 participants.

Open Orphan, a pharmaceutical services company cited in the FT report, confirmed in a statement early on Thursday that it is in “advanced negotiation with the UK Government and other partners for a coronavirus challenge study in the UK”.

“There can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a new contract,” it added.

Imperial College London, cited by the FT as the academic lead on the trials, did not confirm the report.

“Imperial continues to engage in a wide range of exploratory discussions relating to COVID-19 research, with a variety of partners,” a spokeswoman said, asked about the possibility of challenge trials.

Any trials conducted in the UK would have to be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the healthcare regulator which looks into safety and protocol.

The MHRA did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment, but 1Day Sooner, which lobbies for challenge trials to accelerate vaccine development, welcomed the report.

“1Day Sooner congratulates the British government on their plans to conduct challenge trials to test vaccines,” it said in a statement, confirming it would petition the government to house the trial participants.

The industry has seen discussions in recent months about potentially having to inject healthy volunteers with the novel coronavirus if drugmakers struggled to find enough patients for final trials.

The FT report did not name the vaccines that would be assessed in the project. British drugmaker AstraZeneca and French firm Sanofi both told Reuters that their vaccine candidates were not involved in the programme

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Carbon capture: The tech that could make or break climate goals

The International Energy Agency estimates that up to $160bn needs to be invested in carbon capture technology by 2030 to meet net carbon reduction targets [File: Kevin Frayer via WPP/Reuters]

Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

Joshua Wong speaks to the media while holding up a bail document after leaving Central Police Station in Hong Kong on September 24, 2020, after being arrested for unlawful assembly related to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) (AFP)

Asia Pacific hardest hit by COVID-19, climate-related disasters

A woman carrying her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain while they rush to a safer place, following their evacuation from a slum area before Cyclone Amphan made landfall, in Kolkata, India, May 20, 2020 [File: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

UK Chancellor Sunak under pressure to spend more to prop up jobs

The UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer is reportedly considering supporting workers who return to their jobs part time as part of a broad range of measures to prevent a further plunge in the British economy [File: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone summoned by police in drugs probe

Padukone, who has shared her own experience of living with depression, has spoken against stigma associated with the illness [File: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP]

China running 380 detention centres in Xinjiang: Researchers

Watchtowers at a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region [File: Greg Baker/AFP]

Pakistan’s opposition takes blunt aim at country’s military

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led a frontal attack on the powerful military [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP]