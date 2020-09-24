Live
Japan and S Korea need to repair ties, cooperate on N Korea: PM

Yoshihide Suga says it is time to mend frayed ties in call with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wants to repair frayed ties with neighbour South Korea [Koji Sasahara/AP Photo]
Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wants to repair frayed ties with neighbour South Korea [Koji Sasahara/AP Photo]
24 Sep 2020

Japan and South Korea must cooperate to counter any threat from North Korea, Japan’s new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, told South Korea’s president on Thursday, calling for the uneasy neighbours to repair their frayed relationship.

Ties between the two allies of the United States have deteriorated sharply over the past year amid disputes over war-time history and trade, in particular the issue of Korean labourers forced to work at Japanese companies between 1910 and 1945, when Korea was a colony of Japan.

“I told President Moon that we cannot leave our current very difficult relations where they are now,” Suga told reporters after a telephone call with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

“Cooperation between Japan and South Korea, as well as between Japan, the United States and South Korea, is crucial to deal with North Korea and other issues.”

Japan would “continue to firmly seek appropriate action from South Korea”, he said, without elaborating.

South Korea had asked for the telephone call, Japan said.

In a letter to Suga last week, Moon had said he was willing to sit down at any time to improve ties.

Suga replaced Shinzo Abe as prime minister last week.

Source : Reuters
