Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of US vote threat

US tech giant says accounts were dismantled for using fake identities and other ‘coordinated inauthentic behaviour’.

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018 [File:Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
24 Sep 2020

Facebook has said it dismantled three networks of fake accounts which could be used by Russia’s intelligence services to leak hacked documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming US election.

The company said on Thursday that the accounts, which it suspended for using fake identities and other types of “coordinated inauthentic behaviour”, were linked to Russian intelligence and people associated with a St Petersburg-based organisation accused by US officials of working to sway the 2016 presidential vote.

The Russian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of election meddling and said it does not interfere in the domestic politics of other countries.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, said there was no immediate evidence that hacked documents were about to be leaked, but by suspending the accounts, Facebook hoped to prevent them being used in any subsequent operation.

“Our team watches for the threats and trends that we need to be ready for and one that we are very aware of … is a hack-and-leak operation, particularly in the next 6-8 weeks,” he told Reuters News Agency.

“We want to make sure that the accounts are down to prevent their ability to pivot them to facilitate a hack-and-leak around the US election.”

Facebook said the networks were small with only a handful of accounts on its website and photo-sharing service Instagram, and a combined total of approximately 97,000 followers.

Twitter said it had worked with Facebook to identify and remove 350 accounts that were operated by state-linked organisations in Russia.

Both companies said one of the networks had been identified following a tip from the FBI, which warned on Tuesday that foreign actors and cybercriminals were likely to spread disinformation about the results of November’s election.

The warnings follow an alert by Microsoft earlier this month that hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy on people tied to both US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin stand together before the start of their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland in 2018 [File: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo]
Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, worked with Facebook to analyse the suspended accounts. He said the activity showed Russia was continuing efforts to exacerbate political tensions in the United States and elsewhere.

“That doesn’t dismiss the fact that the scale and scope of domestic disinformation is far greater than what any foreign adversary could do,” he said. “But Russia’s efforts remain an extremely serious national security vulnerability.”

Source : Reuters
