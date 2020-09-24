Live
News|United Nations

Bahrain claims deal with Israel halted annexation

Bahrain’s King Hamad says ties with Israel are a ‘refined message’ for peace.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's remarks come a day after an Israeli official delegation made the first visit by diplomats from Israel to Bahrain since both countries signed the normalisation deal [File: Hamad Mohammed/Reuters]
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's remarks come a day after an Israeli official delegation made the first visit by diplomats from Israel to Bahrain since both countries signed the normalisation deal [File: Hamad Mohammed/Reuters]
24 Sep 2020

Bahrain’s monarch has said that his kingdom’s normalisation deal with Israel stopped a plan by Israel to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Addressing the 75th United Nations General Assembly via video on Thursday, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa called for “intensified efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the two-state solution … leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative”.

King Hamad also said ties with Israel are a “refined message” for peace.

“The declaration to establish relations with Israel is a refined message emphasising that our hands are outstretched for fair and comprehensive peace,” he said.

Hamad’s remarks came a day after an Israeli official delegation made the first visit by Israeli diplomats to Bahrain since both countries signed the normalisation deal.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed normalisation agreements with Israel on September 15 at the White House, part of a US diplomatic push as Donald Trump seeks re-election.

The Palestinian leadership, however, has condemned the agreements as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

During the past few weeks and following the UAE and Bahrain deals with Israel, several Israeli and US top officials including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US envoy to Israel David Friedman, confirmed that the Israeli annexation plan had only been postponed, not cancelled.

Hamad also praised US efforts to achieve “peace and stability in the region” by brokering the agreements with Israel, saying it sent “a civilised message … as the best guarantee for the future of all peoples of the region”.

In Bahrain, civil society groups have criticised the normalisation of relations with Israel, saying that recognition should come only after Palestinians obtain an independent state.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from News

Breonna Taylor decision ignites fresh outrage across US

People marching following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]

Kosovo war crimes court arrests first suspect

Prosecutors at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers said Mustafa is charged with crimes 'against at least six people' at a detention compound in Zllash, Kosovo [Eva Plevier/Reuters]

Ethiopia: 2,000 charged over violence sparked by pop star’s death

Burned buildings set on fire during violence after the killing of pop singer Hachalu Hundessa [AFP]

Why is China being accused of ‘coercive diplomacy’?

Most Read

Iran hits back at ‘delirious’ Saudi after King Salman’s UN speech

Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower in Tehran [File: Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]

Pakistan’s opposition takes blunt aim at country’s military

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led a frontal attack on the powerful military [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

McConnell, Republicans split with Trump on peaceful transfer

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans spoke out about Trump not committing to a peaceful transition [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Fatah, Hamas say deal reached on Palestinian elections

Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah [Anadolu]