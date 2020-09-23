US Election Live News: Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial begins

Three days of tributes for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg begin in US capital on Wednesday, as Republicans prepare to confirm a nominee.

Biden heads to North Carolina, where polls show he and Trump neck and neck.

Trump speaks at National Catholic Prayer Breakfast as religious conservatives become more relevant to election amid Supreme Court vacancy.

Trump expected to urge Republican state Attorney Generals to do more about perceived social media election bias, with 40 days until November 3 Election Day.

Wednesday, September 23:

10:15 ET – John Roberts remembers Ginsburg

Chief Justice John Roberts remembers colleague Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as tough and brave, a fighter and a winner.

Roberts spoke during a private ceremony honouring Ginsburg in the court’s Great Hall. He said she was also careful, compassionate and honest. He spoke of her undying devotion to the law and to her family.

Roberts said Ginsburg’s opinions and her famous dissents will steer the court for decades. He says they are written with the “unaffected grace of precision”.

“The voice in court and in our conference room was soft. But when she spoke, people listened,” Roberts said.

10:00 ET – Trump to meet with state attorney generals over social media censorship issues

Trump is expected to urge Republican State attorney generals to investigate allegations social media sites censor content supportive of conservative causes, according to the Washington Post.

The issue is expected to be raised at a meeting of at least eight Republican state officials, according to the newspaper citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

The White House and Silicon Valley have been increasingly at odds since some companies began labelling content posted by the president that contain false or misleading information.

09:30 ET – Ginsburg’s coffin arrives at Supreme Court

The coffin of Justice Ginsburg has arrived at the Supreme Court for the start of two days of public viewing.

Clerks of the court wearing black masks filed down the steps as the coffin arrived, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Following a private ceremony in the court’s Great Hall, the coffin will be moved to the top of the court’s front steps so members of the public can pay their respects in line with public health guidance for the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands are expected to pay their respects. Ginsburg will then lie in state at the Capitol on Friday.

Former law clerks walk out and stand for the coffin of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court [Patrick Semansky/AP]

09:00 ET – Polls shows close race in Florida and Arizona

New Washington Post-ABC News polls show a close race in two critical states Trump won in 2016.

In Florida, which is considered essential for an electoral college victory for Trump, he had 51 percent support compared with Biden’s 47 percent among likely voters. Among registered voters, that split was 47 percent for Trump and 48 percent support for Biden.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, Trump was ahead with 49 percent of likely voter support, compared with 48 percent support for Biden. Of registered voters, Trump had 47 percent support and Biden had 49 percent support.

Both campaigns have targeted Florida, as it is considered essential to any electoral college victory for Trump [File: Patrick Semansky/AP]

