TIME features coronavirus leaders, activists in top 100 list

Key figures in coronavirus fight, Black Lives Matter movement and athletes featured on annual list of US publication.
TIME Magazine’s annual list of the top 100 most influential people of the year includes key figures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic – head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.
Also featured in this year’s list are leaders of social moments and activists that have shaped 2020, including those involved in the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement and Black Lives Matter protests.
Political leaders on the list include Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-Wen and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Among others are sport stars who raised their voice for social issues and equality: Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, British Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and US women’s football captain Megan Rapinoe.
More women – a total of 54 – were featured this year than ever before.
Dan Stewart, international editor for the US-based magazine, said it has been a “rich year of influence”.
“It’s a year unlike any other and that gives us more people to choose from,” Stewart told Al Jazeera.
“The global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic means that we have a record number of doctors, scientists and nurses on the list, but also the movement for racial equality, particularly in the US, and how that’s expanded around the world as well, people fighting for their democratic rights, for equality, globally.”
Here is the complete list:
Anthony Fauci
Kamala Harris
Tsai Ing-wen
John Roberts
Xi Jinping
Donald Trump
Caesar (pseudonym of a former Syrian government forensic photographer)
Angela Merkel
Joe Biden
Jair Bolsonaro
Nancy Pelosi
Narendra Modi
William Barr
Anne Hidalgo
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Mary Kay Henry
Nemonte Nenquimo
Ursula von der Leyen
Jung Eun-kyeong
Bonnie Castillo
Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum
Yousef al-Otaiba
BLM founders: Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi
Ady Barkan
Billy Porter
Naomi Osaka
Angela Davis
Chi Chia-wei
Megan Rapinoe
Felipe Neto
Allyson Felix
Sister Norma Pimentel
David Hill
Arussi Unda
Nury Turkel
Lina Attalah
Bilkis
Megan Thee Stallion
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ibram X Kendi
Nathan Law
Tomi Adeyemi
Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir
Julie K Brown
Cecilia Martinez
Maya Moore
Chase Strangio
Zhang Yongzhen
Tourmaline
Waad al-Kateab
Abubacarr Tambadou
Gabriela Camara
Camilla Rothe
Rebecca Gomperts
Ravindra Gupta
Lauren Gardner
Shi Zhengli
Shiori Ito
Gabrielle Union
Dwyane Wade
Sundar Pichai
Tyler Perry
MacKenzie Scott
Robert F Smith
Lewis Hamilton
Jerome Powell
Eric Yuan
Patrick Mahomes
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot
Greg Berlanti
Shari Redstone
Tony Elumelu
Zhong Nanshan
Kristalina Georgieva
Lisa Nishimura
General Charles Q Brown Jr
Daniel Zhang
Gwynne Shotwell
Tunji Funsho
The Weeknd
Ali Wong
Michael B Jordan
Selena Gomez
J Balvin
JoJo Siwa
Halsey
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Jennifer Hudson
Yo-Yo Ma
Dapper Dan
Anais Mitchell
Michaela Coel
Bong Joon-ho
LASTESIS
Julie Mehretu
Ayushmann Khurrana