TIME features coronavirus leaders, activists in top 100 list

Key figures in coronavirus fight, Black Lives Matter movement and athletes featured on annual list of US publication.

TIME Magazine’s annual list of the top 100 most influential people of the year includes key figures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic – head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.

Also featured in this year’s list are leaders of social moments and activists that have shaped 2020, including those involved in the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement and Black Lives Matter protests.

Political leaders on the list include Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-Wen and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among others are sport stars who raised their voice for social issues and equality: Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, British Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and US women’s football captain Megan Rapinoe.

More women – a total of 54 – were featured this year than ever before.

Dan Stewart, international editor for the US-based magazine, said it has been a “rich year of influence”.

“It’s a year unlike any other and that gives us more people to choose from,” Stewart told Al Jazeera.

“The global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic means that we have a record number of doctors, scientists and nurses on the list, but also the movement for racial equality, particularly in the US, and how that’s expanded around the world as well, people fighting for their democratic rights, for equality, globally.”

Here is the complete list:

Leaders

Anthony Fauci

Kamala Harris

Tsai Ing-wen

John Roberts

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Caesar (pseudonym of a former Syrian government forensic photographer)

Angela Merkel

Joe Biden

Jair Bolsonaro

Nancy Pelosi

Narendra Modi

William Barr

Anne Hidalgo

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Mary Kay Henry

Nemonte Nenquimo

Ursula von der Leyen

Jung Eun-kyeong

Bonnie Castillo

Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum

Yousef al-Otaiba

Icons

BLM founders: Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi

Ady Barkan

Billy Porter

Naomi Osaka

Angela Davis

Chi Chia-wei

Megan Rapinoe

Felipe Neto

Allyson Felix

Sister Norma Pimentel

David Hill

Arussi Unda

Nury Turkel

Lina Attalah

Bilkis

Bilkis

Pioneers

Megan Thee Stallion

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ibram X Kendi

Nathan Law

Tomi Adeyemi

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir

Julie K Brown

Cecilia Martinez

Maya Moore

Chase Strangio

Zhang Yongzhen

Tourmaline

Waad al-Kateab

Abubacarr Tambadou

Gabriela Camara

Camilla Rothe

Rebecca Gomperts

Ravindra Gupta

Lauren Gardner

Shi Zhengli

Shiori Ito

Titans

Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade

Sundar Pichai

Tyler Perry

MacKenzie Scott

Robert F Smith

Lewis Hamilton

Jerome Powell

Eric Yuan

Patrick Mahomes

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot

Greg Berlanti

Shari Redstone

Tony Elumelu

Zhong Nanshan

Kristalina Georgieva

Lisa Nishimura

General Charles Q Brown Jr

Daniel Zhang

Gwynne Shotwell

Tunji Funsho

Artists

The Weeknd

Ali Wong

Michael B Jordan

Selena Gomez

J Balvin

JoJo Siwa

Halsey

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Jennifer Hudson

Yo-Yo Ma

Dapper Dan

Anais Mitchell

Michaela Coel

Bong Joon-ho

LASTESIS

Julie Mehretu

Ayushmann Khurrana