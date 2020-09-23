Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

France preparing fresh measures to stem spread of COVID-19

Authorities are considering implementing a 10-person limit on gatherings and lowering the ceiling for attendance of sports and cultural events [Martin Bureau/AFP]
Authorities are considering implementing a 10-person limit on gatherings and lowering the ceiling for attendance of sports and cultural events [Martin Bureau/AFP]
23 Sep 2020

France is preparing to announce stricter measures in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus as cases skyrocketed since a nationwide lockdown was ended, AFP news agency reported.

Ministers will hold two meetings on Wednesday to analyse the latest surge, which has seen more than 10,000 cases and 78 deaths recorded as of Tuesday.

Cabinet members are expected to outline new restrictions in several coronavirus hotspots, including the larger Paris Ile-de-France area where the incidence rate of infection has risen to 204 per 100,000 inhabitants.

They will also discuss the possibility of speeding up coronavirus test results, which can currently take up to a week to obtain.

Sources told AFP that at a meeting of the Ile-de-France health authority, municipal officials and local police on Monday mooted the possibility of imposing a ban on evening alcohol sales in the capital, from 8pm daily.

Paris could also implement a 10-person limit on gatherings, a lowering of the ceiling for attendance of sports and cultural events from 5,000 to 1,000, and a temporary ban on renting party venues, including for weddings.

France has already made obligatory the wearing of masks in public places – indoors countrywide as well as outdoors in hard-hit areas like Paris.

But there are concerns about people flouting advice to keep a safe social distance, especially among young people. They have been gathering in large groups, often without masks, at bars and cafes in the capital and elsewhere.

Cities including Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Lille and Marseille have already taken additional measures, such as limiting visits to care homes for the aged, who are more vulnerable to the virus, capping public gatherings and closing or limiting bar hours.

With more than 460,000 confirmed cases and over 31,400 deaths to date, concern is growing about hospital capacity to handle a new infection wave, as admissions have started to rise again after being contained during France’s March-May lockdown.

The developments in France follow a fresh slew of restrictive measures aimed at curbing a so-called second wave in Britain, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Israel reports highest ever daily spike in coronavirus infections

Israel, a country of some nine million people, now has one of the world's highest rates of coronavirus on a per capita basis [Oded Balilty/AP]

Thailand royalists rally against calls for amending constitution

A group of royalists gesture as they show support to the monarchy, during their march in Bangkok [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]

Lukashenko inaugurated secretly amid protests, sanctions threat

A motorcade, with one of the cars believed to be transporting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko before his inauguration ceremony, drives along a road in Minsk, Belarus on September 23, 2020 [Tut.By via Reuters]

Beta weakens to tropical depression as it crosses Texas coast

Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico (NOAA via AP) (AP)
Most Read

Duterte invokes court ruling against China in UN address

In his more than four years in office, it was the first time that Duterte addressed the UN body, which marks its 75th anniversary this year [Manuel Elias/UN via AFP]

Why Indian farmers are protesting against new farm bills

Farmers shout slogans and burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab [Narinder Nanu/AFP] (AFP)

Asian battery makers zapped by Tesla’s plans to slash costs

Tesla aims to halve the cost of its batteries, the most expensive component of electric vehicles [File: Amanda Voisard/Reuters]

Malaysia’s Anwar claims ‘strong majority’ to form new government

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he has enough support from MPs to form a government [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]