Live
News|Arab League

Palestine quits Arab League role in protest over Israel deals

Palestine was meant to chair Arab League meetings for next six months, but FM Riyad al-Maliki has declined the position.

'There is no honour in seeing Arabs rush towards normalisation during its presidency,' Maliki said [File: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
'There is no honour in seeing Arabs rush towards normalisation during its presidency,' Maliki said [File: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
22 Sep 2020

Palestine has quit its current chairmanship of Arab League meetings, the Palestinian foreign minister said on Tuesday, condemning as dishonourable any Arab agreement to establish formal ties with Israel.

Palestinians see the deals that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed with Israel in Washington a week ago as a betrayal of their cause and a blow to their quest for an independent state in Israeli-occupied territory.

Earlier this month, the Palestinians failed to persuade the Arab League to condemn nations breaking ranks and normalising relations with Israel.

Palestine was supposed to chair Arab League meetings for the next six months, but Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told a news conference in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah that it no longer wanted the position.

“Palestine has decided to concede its right to chair the League’s council [of foreign ministers] at its current session. There is no honour in seeing Arabs rush towards normalisation during its presidency,” Maliki said.

In his remarks, he did not specifically name the UAE and Bahrain, Gulf Arab countries that share with Israel concern over Iran. He said Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit had been informed of the Palestinian decision.
Palestinians rally against Bahrain-Israel normalisation

The Palestinian leadership wants an independent state based on the de facto borders before the 1967 war, in which Israel occupied the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and annexed East Jerusalem.

Arab countries have long called for Israel’s withdrawal from illegally occupied land, a just solution for Palestinian refugees and a settlement that leads to the establishment of a viable, independent Palestinian state, in exchange for establishing ties with it.

In a new move addressing internal Palestinian divisions, officials from West Bank-based President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction and the Gaza-based Hamas movement were due to hold reconciliation talks in Turkey on Tuesday.

Hamas seized the Gaza Strip in 2007 from Fatah forces during a brief round of fighting. Differences over power-sharing have delayed implementation of unity deals agreed since then.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies

Related

More from News

US House delays vote on bill to avert a government shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, did not agree to include continuing authority for President Trump to hand out subsidies for farmers until after the election. [Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo]

Suspect wrote ‘give up’ on ricin White House letter: Court papers

In this file photo from March 2019, Pascale Ferrier appears in a jail booking photograph taken after her arrest by the Mission Police Department in Mission, Texas [Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office via Reuters]

‘Sick to my stomach’: Louisville awaits Breonna Taylor decision

A woman visits the memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, the United States [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]

At UN, Qatar emir questions world inaction on Israeli occupation

Qatar emir accused Israel of 'flagrant violation of international resolutions and the two state solution as agreed upon by the international community'. [Handout via Qatar News Agency]
Most Read

US elections live news: Romney for filling Supreme Court vacancy

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up signs as he speaks at a campaign rally in Swanton, Ohio [Tony Dejak/The Associated Press]

China: Trump ‘spreading political virus’ at United Nations

President Donald Trump shakes hands with President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Japan in 2019 [Susan Walsh/AP]

Lebanon: Hezbollah arms depot blast caused by ‘technical error’

Southern Lebanon is a political stronghold of Hezbollah. [Screengrab/Al Jazeera]

Iran says ‘internal agents’ may be responsible for Natanz blast

An image of a warehouse after it was damaged at the Natanz facility in July [Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AFP]