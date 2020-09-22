Live
News|Border Disputes

China, India agree to stop troop deployment along disputed border

An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stands guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district [File: Danish Ismail/Reuters]
An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stands guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district [File: Danish Ismail/Reuters]
22 Sep 2020

China and India have agreed to stop deploying more troops to their contested border and avoid any action that might complicate the tense situation there.

Senior military officials from both countries met on Monday and exchanged ideas on their contested contested Himalayan border in Ladakh, Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Tuesday.

A joint press release said both sides had agreed to “avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments”, and “refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground”.

During the meeting it was also discussed that neither side should take any unilateral action in the region.

Prior to the agreement, tensions between the two powers had persisted despite several attempts to find a diplomatic, military and political solution, including repeated negotiations in Moscow this month.

Last week, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused China of violating past border agreements and expanding its troop deployments along the undemarcated border.

Singh told parliament that India has informed China through diplomatic channels that its “attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements”.

India and China share a 3,500km (2,100-mile) unmarked border through the Himalayas [File: Danish Ismail/AP]
The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours share a 3,500km (2,100-mile) unmarked border through the Himalayas, where an uneasy peace has held since the two countries signed a truce following a war in 1962.

The world’s two most populous nations have been locked in a border dispute since April when rival soldiers engaged in skirmishes at several points on their mountain border.

On June 15, the border peace was broken following deadly clashes in Galwan Valley in India’s Ladakh region. At least 20 Indian soldiers died in pitched hand-to-hand combat.

Since then, thousands of soldiers have been deployed on both sides of the de facto border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with experts concerned tensions might lead to an unintentional war.

India’s military has activated its entire logistics network to transport vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food to thousands of troops in Ladakh ahead of a harsh winter, officials said.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

US House delays vote on bill to avert a government shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, did not agree to include continuing authority for President Trump to hand out subsidies for farmers until after the election. [Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo]

Suspect wrote ‘give up’ on ricin White House letter: Court papers

In this file photo from March 2019, Pascale Ferrier appears in a jail booking photograph taken after her arrest by the Mission Police Department in Mission, Texas [Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office via Reuters]

‘Sick to my stomach’: Louisville awaits Breonna Taylor decision

A woman visits the memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, the United States [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]

At UN, Qatar emir questions world inaction on Israeli occupation

Qatar emir accused Israel of 'flagrant violation of international resolutions and the two state solution as agreed upon by the international community'. [Handout via Qatar News Agency]
Most Read

US elections live news: Romney for filling Supreme Court vacancy

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up signs as he speaks at a campaign rally in Swanton, Ohio [Tony Dejak/The Associated Press]

China: Trump ‘spreading political virus’ at United Nations

President Donald Trump shakes hands with President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Japan in 2019 [Susan Walsh/AP]

Palestine quits Arab League role in protest over Israel deals

'There is no honour in seeing Arabs rush towards normalisation during its presidency,' Maliki said [File: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]

Lebanon: Hezbollah arms depot blast caused by ‘technical error’

Southern Lebanon is a political stronghold of Hezbollah. [Screengrab/Al Jazeera]