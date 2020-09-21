Live
News|Boris Johnson

Johnson rejects claim he took Italy trip as ‘completely untrue’

Italian newspaper La Repubblica claimed UK PM was seen in Perugia from September 11 to 14 to baptise his newborn son.

PM Boris Johnson during a service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey on September 20, 2020 [Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images]
PM Boris Johnson during a service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey on September 20, 2020 [Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images]
21 Sep 2020

The UK has denied a report in an Italian newspaper claiming that Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to Italy last weekend, saying he had not travelled to the country in recent months.

La Repubblica said Johnson was seen in Perugia from September 11 to 14, citing a statement from the city’s airport. It reported that he had travelled there to baptise his baby son Wilfred.

“This story is completely untrue,” a spokesman for Johnson’s Downing Street office said. “The prime minister has not travelled to Italy in recent months. Anyone who publishes these claims is repeating a falsehood.”

Earlier, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also said the report was wrong.

“As I understand it, it is completely untrue. I double-checked this morning and it is an erroneous story,” Shapps said.

But on September 17, Perugia’s San Francesco d’Assisi airport said in a press release: “Personalities from the political, sporting and economic world have arrived here in Perugia.

“From Prada CEO Patrizio Bertelli to the British PM Boris Johnson, preceded by [ex-UK PM] Tony Blair and not least the champion footballer Luis Suarez from Barcelona”.

La Repubblica said Perugia airport’s spokesperson had confirmed Johnson’s arrival, saying that “Johnson and Blair were here in Perugia last week”.

An airport worker told the Italian newspaper that Johnson had arrived in the city either on September 10 or 11. Meanwhile, another source claimed that he had arrived on September 11 and left on the 14th.

Johnson was last seen in Perugia in 2018, when he was foreign secretary, while attending a party hosted by Russian billionaire Evgeny Lebedev, the owner of the Conservative-leaning London-based Evening Standard newspaper.

The claim of Johnson’s recent Italy trip comes amid surging COVID-19 cases in the UK, with nearly 400,000 infections to date and 41,866 reported deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.   

Health Minister Matt Hancock said Friday that novel coronavirus infections were accelerating across the country, but refused to say whether another national lockdown was on the cards.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from News

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" campaign against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

A still image taken from handout video footage of Azerbaijan's defence ministry shows Azerbaijani servicemen during a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan defence ministry handout via EPA]

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Most Read

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

One million lives lost: World counts cost of COVID-19 pandemic

A funeral in Indonesia for one of the world's one million victims of COVID-19 [Adi Weda/EPA]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Information war and competing media narratives

People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers in Yerevan, Armenia [Melik Baghdasaryan/Photolure/Reuters]