Live
News|Donald Trump

Hungary’s PM Orban endorses Trump’s re-election bid

Viktor Orban said US Democrats built their diplomacy on ‘moral imperialism’ which ‘illiberal’ leaders like him rejected.

Hungary president Viktor Orban (left) and US President Donald Trump [File: Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP]
Hungary president Viktor Orban (left) and US President Donald Trump [File: Mark Wilson/Getty Images/AFP]
21 Sep 2020

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has endorsed Donald Trump’s re-election bid for the US presidency, saying his rival Democrats have forced “moral imperialism” on the world that illiberal leaders like himself reject.

“We root for Donald Trump’s victory, because we know well American Democratic governments’ diplomacy, built on moral imperialism. We have been forced to sample it before, we did not like it, we do not want seconds,” Orban wrote in an essay on Monday.

Nationalist Orban faces a steep challenge to his decade-long rule in parliamentary elections due in early 2022 as Hungary braces for the economic and social impact of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The vote would be decisive, as the international liberal elite was out to destroy Christian conservatives in Europe, he wrote in the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet.

“They prepare for a decisive battle in 2022, backed by the international media, Brussels bureaucrats, and NGOs disguised as civil organisations,” Orban said. “It is time for us to line up too.”

Hungary and other central European countries would place economic efficiency over European Union policies such as “climate goals elevated to absurdity, a social Europe, a common tax code and a multicultural society”, he said.

The EU is set to try to implement the multi-trillion-euro post-pandemic revival plan with key political discussions yet to be conducted among member states, some of which want to regulate the self-styled illiberal Orban much more strongly.

The idea of strict conditions on the disbursement of EU aid and funds to the rule of law has prompted a threat of veto for the whole package from Orban, who said the system was more aptly described as “rule of blackmail”.

Orban said the outcome much depended on the succession battle in Germany as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s term nears an end.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" campaign against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

A still image taken from handout video footage of Azerbaijan's defence ministry shows Azerbaijani servicemen during a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan defence ministry handout via EPA]

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Most Read

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

One million lives lost: World counts cost of COVID-19 pandemic

A funeral in Indonesia for one of the world's one million victims of COVID-19 [Adi Weda/EPA]

Japan issues suicide warning after death of Miss Sherlock actress

Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]