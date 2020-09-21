Live
News

Bah Ndaw named Mali’s interim president, colonel named VP

The new president is to lead the country for several months before staging elections, returning Mali to civilian rule.

Military leader Colonel Assimi Goita, announcing the appointment, added that he himself would serve as vice president of the transition government [Amadou Keita/Reuters]
Military leader Colonel Assimi Goita, announcing the appointment, added that he himself would serve as vice president of the transition government [Amadou Keita/Reuters]
21 Sep 2020

Mali’s former defence minister, Bah Ndaw, has been named as president of the country’s new transition government.

Colonel Assimi Goita, the leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) which overthrew Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, was appointed vice president, state television announced on Monday.

The transitional government is to be inaugurated on September 25.

According to a plan backed by the military leaders, the new president is meant to lead the country for several months before staging elections and returning Mali to civilian rule.

Mali’s military rulers have come under intense pressure from leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to return power to civilians following the August 18 coup that overthrew Keita.

It was unclear whether the arrangement would satisfy ECOWAS, which last week threatened to step up economic sanctions and impose a total embargo on landlocked Mali if its conditions were not met. 

Colonel Assimi Goita was named vice president [File: Moussa Kalapo/Reuters]

Ndaw and Goita were appointed by a group of 17 electors chosen by the military leaders to oversee an 18-month transition that will culminate in fresh elections.

Regional leaders had demanded the interim president be a civilian, while signalling they would accept a soldier as vice president so long as he is ineligible to replace the president.

190820111338087

Goita did not say whether the vice president would remain next-in-line to the presidency as stipulated in a transitional charter approved in multi-party talks earlier this month.

Ndaw was once an aide-de-camp to Mali’s ex-dictator Moussa Traore, who died last week aged 83.

A veteran soldier, N’Daou received training in the former Soviet Union as well as at Paris’s renowned Ecole de Guerre. 

Kaou N’Djim, a spokesman for influential Muslim leader Mahmoud Dicko, who led mass protests against Keita before the coup, praised Bah Ndaw’s nomination.

“Ba is an upright official. He has never been implicated in matters of financial corruption,” N’Djim told the Reuters news agency.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" campaign against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

A still image taken from handout video footage of Azerbaijan's defence ministry shows Azerbaijani servicemen during a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan defence ministry handout via EPA]

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Most Read

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

One million lives lost: World counts cost of COVID-19 pandemic

A funeral in Indonesia for one of the world's one million victims of COVID-19 [Adi Weda/EPA]

Japan issues suicide warning after death of Miss Sherlock actress

Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]