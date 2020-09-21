Live
News|Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Anti-gov’t protests in Egypt’s Giza amid tight security presence

Videos on social media show demonstrators calling on Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi to step aside.

Egypt went into high alert after former Egyptian army contractor Mohamed Ali called for anti-government protests for Sunday [File: Khaled Elfiqi/EPA]
Egypt went into high alert after former Egyptian army contractor Mohamed Ali called for anti-government protests for Sunday [File: Khaled Elfiqi/EPA]
21 Sep 2020

Dozens of anti-government protesters took to the streets in the Egyptian governorate of Giza on Sunday, despite heightened security in the country in advance of anticipated demonstrations.

Video clips circulating on social media showed the demonstrators holding banners and chanting slogans calling on Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi to step down. Others set a police car on fire while some threw stones at security forces who tried to stop them.

Dozens demonstrated in the al-Basateen district, a large neighbourhood in southern Cairo, and in several surrounding neighbourhoods. Protesters were also marching in Maadi, another large district that houses embassies and foreigners, as well as middle and working class areas, and in Madinat Nasr, a Cairo suburb.

In some areas, security forces fired live bullets and tear gas in a bid to to disperse crowds.

Egypt went into high alert after former army contractor Mohamed Ali called for anti-government protests on September 20 to commemorate a year since similar demonstrations were launched in the country.

According to local media outlet Mada Masr, several cafes in cities around the country were forced to shut down on Monday.

Translation: “Leave el-Sisi is the slogan that people in the village of Kadaya, Giza, chanted as they destroyed police cars in anger at the situation and closure of the brick factories. We ask God that this be the beginning of the end of the putschist.”

In a rare show of dissent, thousands of people rallied in cities across Egypt in September last year, demanding the resignation of el-Sisi following a call for protests by Ali, also an actor and businessman who said his company used to carry out projects for the Egyptian military.

In response, authorities launched the “biggest crackdown” under el-Sisi’s rule, according to Amnesty International, rounding up more than 2,300 people.

Security services pre-empted Sunday’s protests by launching a campaign of arrests that included political figures, including the left-wing political thinker Amin al-Mahdi, and a number of activists, especially in the eastern city of Suez.

Several social media users also reported cafes being forced to close over the past week.

In addition to the government crackdown on opposition figures and activists, pro-government media called people who planned to demonstrate part of an external conspiracy aimed at overthrowing the government.

‘Take back your country’

Ali, who lives in self-imposed exile in Spain, had expected a strong response to his calls for demonstrations against the government and over deteriorating living conditions.

In an interview with Al Jazeera last week, Ali said: “If five million people took to the streets [on Sunday], no one would be arrested at all.

“Last time [September 2019], the demonstrators returned to their homes, which made it easier for the regime to arrest them,” he added.

In a video message, Ali called on protesters to stay out until their demands are met. “Egyptians unite. Out of love for the Egyptian people, take back your country again. Don’t leave it in el-Sisi’s hands,” he said. “Do not go home. If we go home, they will detain us. We’re in the streets and now we need to stay there.”

William Lawrence, a former US diplomat and a professor of political science and international affairs at the American University, said the protests were “not that large and widespread” largely because “of the actions of the Egyptian regime.

“There were over 1,000 pre-emptive detentions … and there’s been a crackdown [with] arrests of intellectuals, university students, common citizens – all to pre-empt larger protests,” he told Al Jazeera. “What’s important here is not the size of the protests but the fact that they are happening at all in such a tightly controlled situation.”

Egypt outlawed all unauthorised demonstrations in 2013 after el-Sisi, as defence minister, led the military’s overthrow of democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi following mass demonstrations.

Since then, Egyptian authorities have imprisoned and prosecuted thousands of people, according to human rights groups, with a nationwide crackdown intensifying after el-Sisi was first elected in 2014 with 97 percent of the vote.

Some Egyptian activists have warned of the danger protesting poses to the lives of demonstrators, given what they called a tight grip on security by authorities.

On January 25, 2011, the Egyptian people began their revolution that toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" campaign against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

A still image taken from handout video footage of Azerbaijan's defence ministry shows Azerbaijani servicemen during a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan defence ministry handout via EPA]

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Most Read

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

One million lives lost: World counts cost of COVID-19 pandemic

A funeral in Indonesia for one of the world's one million victims of COVID-19 [Adi Weda/EPA]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Information war and competing media narratives

People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers in Yerevan, Armenia [Melik Baghdasaryan/Photolure/Reuters]