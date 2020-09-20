Live
News

Finnish cruise ship runs aground in Baltic Sea

The situation is stable as preparations are under way to evacuate the Amorella, coastguard says.

MS Amorella is seen at the Aland Islands after it ran aground [Lehtikuva/Niclas Nordlund via Reuters]
MS Amorella is seen at the Aland Islands after it ran aground [Lehtikuva/Niclas Nordlund via Reuters]
20 Sep 2020

A Finnish passenger cruise ship ran aground off the island of Aland in the Baltic Sea with emergency services saying they were preparing to evacuate nearly 300 people on the vessel.

The ship was headed towards Stockholm from Turku in Finland and ran aground about 12:50am local time on Sunday (21:50 GMT, Saturday) outside the city of Mariehamn on the autonomous Finnish island of Aland near the Swedish coast.

“There are no personal injuries and no one’s life is in danger, and the situation aboard is stable,” Eleonora Hansi, the head of information for Viking Line Scandinavia, told AFP news agency.

The ship, Amorella, is 169 metres (555 feet) long and does daily trips between Stockholm and Turku.

Normally it carries between 1,800 and 2,000 passengers, but because of the pandemic the number was heavily reduced, Hansi said.

“There are about 200 passengers and about 80 crew members on board,” Hansi said.

Local media reported passengers had gathered on deck and were wearing life jackets.

The Amorella also ran aground in the same area in 2013, according to Finnish and Swedish media reports.

Images on social media showed the large cruise liner stuck just off a wooded islet among the picturesque Aland Islands, an autonomous region of Finland 70km (40 miles) from Sweden.

“Amorella stands firmly on the bottom. The 281 people on board are in not in immediate danger but the captain has decided that all extra people be evacuated from the ship,” the West Finland Coast Guard said.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" campaign against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

A still image taken from handout video footage of Azerbaijan's defence ministry shows Azerbaijani servicemen during a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan defence ministry handout via EPA]

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Most Read

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

One million lives lost: World counts cost of COVID-19 pandemic

The death toll is likely to rise further as the outbreak continues to accelerate in many countries [Orlando Sierra/AFP] (AFP)

Nagorno-Karabakh: Information war and competing media narratives

People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers in Yerevan, Armenia [Melik Baghdasaryan/Photolure/Reuters]