Coronavirus: Which countries have confirmed cases?

New cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December are being reported daily around the world.

More than 957,000 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, while over 30.8 million infections have been confirmed in at least 188 countries and territories. More than 21 million people have recovered to date.

Here are the countries that have so far confirmed coronavirus cases:

United States – 6,723,933 cases, 198,570 deaths

India – 5,214,677 cases, 84,372 deaths

Brazil – 4,495,183 cases, 135,793 deaths

Russia – 1,086,955 cases, 19,128 deaths

Colombia – 750,471 cases, 23,665 deaths

Peru – 750,098 cases, 31,146 deaths

Mexico – 688,954 cases, 72,803 deaths

South Africa – 657,627 cases, 15,857 deaths

Spain – 640,040 cases, 30,495 deaths

Argentina – 613,658 cases, 12,656 deaths

France – 467,421 cases, 31,257 deaths

Chile – 442,827 cases, 12,199 deaths

Iran – 416,198 cases, 23,952 deaths

United Kingdom – 388,416 cases, 41,821 deaths

Bangladesh – 345,805 cases, 4,881 deaths

Saudi Arabia – 328,720 cases, 4,430 deaths

Iraq – 311,690 cases, 8,408 deaths

Pakistan – 305,031 cases, 6,415 deaths

Turkey – 299,810 cases, 7,377 deaths

Italy – 294,932 cases, 35,668 deaths

Philippines – 279,526 cases, 4,830 deaths

Germany – 271,247 cases, 9,386 deaths

Indonesia – 236,519 cases, 9,336 deaths

Israel – 179,071 cases, 1,196 deaths

Ukraine – 173,703 cases, 3,535 deaths

Netherlands – 153,769 cases, 6,318 deaths

Canada – 144,054 cases, 9,257 deaths

Bolivia – 130,051 cases, 7,550 deaths

Ecuador – 124,129 cases, 11,044 deaths

Qatar – 122,917 cases, 209 deaths

Romania – 110,217 cases, 4,360 deaths

Kazakhstan – 107,199 cases, 1,671 deaths

Dominican Republic – 106,732 cases, 2,034 deaths

Panama – 104,879 cases, 2,229 deaths

Egypt – 101,772 cases, 5,733 deaths

Belgium – 99,649 cases, 9,996 deaths

Kuwait – 98,528 cases, 580 deaths

Morocco – 97,264 cases, 1,755 deaths

China – 94,540 cases, 4,737 deaths

Oman – 91,753 cases, 818 deaths

Sweden – 88,237 cases, 5,865 deaths

Guatemala – 84,344 cases, 3,076 deaths

United Arab Emirates – 83,433 cases, 403 deaths

Japan – 78,061 cases, 1,500 deaths

Poland – 77,328 cases, 2,270 deaths

Belarus – 75,230 cases, 773 deaths

Honduras – 70,611 cases, 2,146 deaths

Ethiopia – 67,515 cases, 1,072 deaths

Portugal – 67,176 cases, 1,894 deaths

Venezuela – 65,174 cases, 530 deaths

Bahrain – 63,879 cases, 220 deaths

Costa Rica – 62,374 cases, 686 deaths

Nepal – 61,593 cases, 390 deaths

Singapore – 57,543 cases, 27 deaths

Nigeria – 56,956 cases, 1,094 deaths

Uzbekistan – 50,253 cases, 419 deaths

Algeria – 49,413 cases, 1,659 deaths

Switzerland – 49,283 cases, 2,045 deaths

Armenia – 46,910 cases, 926 deaths

Czech Republic – 46,262 cases, 495 deaths

Ghana – 45,760 cases, 295 deaths

Moldova – 45,648 cases, 1,186 deaths

Kyrgyzstan – 45,244 cases, 1,498 deaths

Azerbaijan – 38,894 cases, 572 deaths

Afghanistan – 38,883 cases, 1,437 deaths

Kenya – 36,724 cases, 646 deaths

Austria – 36,661 cases, 763 deaths

Palestine – 34,401 cases, 250 deaths

Serbia – 32,757 cases, 739 deaths

Ireland – 32,271 cases, 1,792 deaths

Paraguay – 32,127 cases, 611 deaths

Lebanon – 27,518 cases, 281 deaths

El Salvador – 27,346 cases, 804 deaths

Australia – 26,895 cases, 845 deaths

Libya – 26,438 cases, 418 deaths

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 24,897 cases, 752 deaths

Korea, South – 22,893 cases, 378 deaths

Denmark – 22,291 cases, 635 deaths

Cameroon – 20,371 cases, 416 deaths

Cote d’Ivoire – 19,200 cases, 120 deaths

Bulgaria – 18,733 cases, 753 deaths

North Macedonia – 16,417 cases, 683 deaths

Hungary – 16,111 cases, 669 deaths

Madagascar – 15,971 cases, 217 deaths

Greece – 14,738 cases, 327 deaths

Senegal – 14,645 cases, 301 deaths

Croatia – 14,513 cases, 244 deaths

Zambia – 14,022 cases, 329 deaths

Sudan – 13,535 cases, 836 deaths

Norway – 12,769 cases, 267 deaths

Kosovo – 12,683 cases, 488 deaths

Albania – 12,073 cases, 353 deaths

Democratic Republic of the Congo – 10,456 cases, 268 deaths

Guinea – 10,231 cases, 63 deaths

Namibia – 10,207 cases, 108 deaths

Malaysia – 10,147 cases, 129 deaths

Maldives – 9,568 cases, 33 deaths

Tajikistan – 9,259 cases, 73 deaths

Finland – 8,858 cases, 339 deaths

Gabon – 8,696 cases, 53 deaths

Haiti – 8,600 cases, 221 deaths

Tunisia – 8,570 cases, 133 deaths

Luxembourg – 7,928 cases, 124 deaths

Montenegro – 7,711 cases, 133 deaths

Zimbabwe – 7,647 cases, 224 deaths

Mauritania – 7,361 cases, 161 deaths

Mozambique – 6,264 cases, 40 deaths

Slovakia – 6,256 cases, 39 deaths

Malawi – 5,716 cases, 179 deaths

Uganda – 5,594 cases, 61 deaths

Djibouti – 5,403 cases, 61 deaths

Eswatini – 5,215 cases, 103 deaths

Cape Verde – 5,141 cases, 50 deaths

Cuba – 5,004 cases, 111 deaths

Equatorial Guinea – 5,002 cases, 83 deaths

Congo – 4,980 cases, 114 deaths

Nicaragua – 4,961 cases, 147 deaths

Central African Republic – 4,786 cases, 62 deaths

Suriname – 4,691 cases, 96 deaths

Rwanda – 4,671 cases, 25 deaths

Burma – 4,621 cases, 75 deaths

Jamaica – 4,571 cases, 55 deaths

Jordan – 4,344 cases, 29 deaths

Slovenia – 4,195 cases, 140 deaths

Angola – 3,848 cases, 147 deaths

Syria – 3,731 cases, 168 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 3,651 cases, 60 deaths

Lithuania – 3,565 cases, 87 deaths

Thailand – 3,497 cases, 58 deaths

Gambia – 3,485 cases, 108 deaths

Somalia – 3,390 cases, 98 deaths

Sri Lanka – 3,281 cases, 13 deaths

Bahamas – 3,177 cases, 69 deaths

Georgia – 3,119 cases, 19 deaths

Mali – 2,991 cases, 128 deaths

Estonia – 2,814 cases, 69 deaths

Malta – 2,634 cases, 17 deaths

South Sudan – 2,609 cases, 49 deaths

Botswana – 2,567 cases, 13 deaths

Guinea-Bissau – 2,303 cases, 39 deaths

Benin – 2,280 cases, 40 deaths

Iceland – 2,230 cases, 10 deaths

Sierra Leone – 2,153 cases, 72 deaths

Guyana – 2,102 cases, 62 deaths

Yemen – 2,024 cases, 585 deaths

Uruguay – 1,890 cases, 46 deaths

New Zealand – 1,811 cases, 25 deaths

Burkina Faso – 1,797 cases, 56 deaths

Togo – 1,640 cases, 41 deaths

Belize – 1,590 cases, 20 deaths

Cyprus – 1,565 cases, 22 deaths

Andorra – 1,564 cases, 53 deaths

Latvia – 1,498 cases, 36 deaths

Lesotho – 1,390 cases, 33 deaths

Liberia – 1,334 cases, 82 deaths

Niger – 1,183 cases, 69 deaths

Chad – 1,147 cases, 81 deaths

Vietnam – 1,068 cases, 35 deaths

Sao Tome and Principe – 908 cases, 15 deaths

San Marino – 735 cases, 42 deaths

Papua New Guinea – 516 cases, 6 deaths

Tanzania – 509 cases, 21 deaths

Taiwan – 503 cases, 7 deaths

Burundi – 473 cases, 1 death

Comoros – 470 cases, 7 deaths

Mauritius – 366 cases, 10 deaths

Eritrea – 364 cases, 0 deaths

Mongolia – 311 cases, 0 deaths

Cambodia – 275 cases, 0 deaths

Bhutan – 252 cases, 0 deaths

Monaco – 191 cases, 4 deaths

Barbados – 185 cases, 7 deaths

Brunei – 145 cases, 3 deaths

Seychelles – 141 cases, 0 deaths

Liechtenstein – 112 cases, 2 deaths

Antigua and Barbuda – 95 cases, 3 deaths

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 64 cases, 0 deaths

Fiji – 32 cases, 2 deaths

Saint Lucia – 27 cases, 0 deaths

Timor-Leste – 27 cases, 0 deaths

Dominica – 24 cases, 0 deaths

Grenada – 24 cases, 0 deaths

Laos – 23 cases, 0 deaths

Saint Kitts and Nevis – 17 cases, 0 deaths

Holy See – 12 cases, 0 deaths

Western Sahara – 10 cases, 1 death