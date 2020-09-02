Live
News|Science and Technology

India bans 118 more Chinese apps as border dispute escalates

New Delhi said the apps promoted activities ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India’.

The banned apps include the popular mobile game PUBG which has millions of young users in India [Jewel Samad/AFP]
The banned apps include the popular mobile game PUBG which has millions of young users in India [Jewel Samad/AFP]
2 Sep 2020

India has banned 118 more Chinese apps in a stepped-up backlash over an increasingly bitter border showdown between the neighbours.

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday said the apps – including the mobile version of the popular video game PUBG and other services provided by China internet giant Tencent – promoted activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

India and China have been embroiled in a series of deadly clashes and showdowns on their Himalayan border in recent weeks.

In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat in the Ladakh region of the border. An Indian special forces member was killed in one of two incidents at the weekend.

China has also suffered casualties but has not given figures.

India had already banned 59 Chinese apps – including the video-sharing platform TikTok – after the June incidents.

The PUBG app has millions of young users in India. Other apps closed down include games, online payment services, dating sites and even software to edit selfies.

PUBG was developed by a South Korean company, but the mobile version that has taken off around the world was developed by Tencent.

The IT ministry accused the apps of stealing user data.

The “mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures”, it said.

Source : AFP
More from News

South Korea claims slain official tried to defect to North Korea

Kim has offered a rare apology over the man's death, but his government has not confirmed the man was trying to defect [Ed Jones/AFP]

India: Dalit woman dies weeks after gang rape triggering protest

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to the latest government data [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh