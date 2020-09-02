Live
News|Science and Technology

Facebook removes Pakistani accounts over ‘inauthentic behaviour’

The company removed more than 800 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups run as part of a network.

In April 2019, the social media company removed 103 accounts in a similar purge that it says was linked to employees of the Pakistani military's public relations arm [File: Reuters]
In April 2019, the social media company removed 103 accounts in a similar purge that it says was linked to employees of the Pakistani military's public relations arm [File: Reuters]
2 Sep 2020

Islamabad, Pakistan – Social networking giant Facebook has removed more than 700 Facebook accounts, groups, pages and Instagram accounts that were part of a Pakistani network of “coordinated inauthentic behaviour”, the company said in a monthly report.

In all, the company removed more than 800 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups in August, its report on coordinated inauthentic behaviour revealed on Tuesday.

This included two other networks: one based in Russia and focusing on the US, UK, Algeria and Egypt; and one based in the US and focused on Venezuela, Mexico and Bolivia.

The largest network was based in Pakistan and consisted of 453 Facebook accounts, 103 pages, 78 groups and 107 Instagram accounts, the report said.

“The vast majority of the accounts, pages and groups engaged in coordinated reporting of content and people that were critical of Pakistan’s government or supportive of India, and some engaged in spam,” Facebook said.

The social media giant describes “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” as “coordinated efforts to manipulate public debate for a strategic goal where fake accounts are central to the operation”.

In April 2019, the social media company removed 103 accounts in a similar purge it says was linked to employees of the Pakistani military’s public relations arm.

Silencing the critics

Facebook shared details of the network with the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO) Cyber Policy Centre days before taking down the pages.

“The network encouraged users to mass-report accounts that were critical of Islam and the Pakistani government, and in some cases accounts that were part of the Ahmadi religious community,” said a report released by the SIO.

“The network also had messaging praising the Pakistani military, along with some Indian military fan pages and groups of unclear purpose.”

The SIO said the current network’s activity, while troubling, was not as “sophisticated nor as high quality” as the 2019 takedown.

The network encouraged members of its groups to use an extension to Google’s Chrome browser developed for the purpose of automating the reporting of content on Facebook and its associated platforms.

The creator of the extension stated on Facebook that he made the tool to be used against “accounts like anti-Islamic, anti-Pakistani or even groups and pages which is a great threat on social media”.

The aim of the network appeared primarily to be to silence critics of Pakistan’s government and armed forces, as well as certain forms of religious expression.

Many of the pages and groups that were part of the network, in addition to calling on users to report content, also posted content “praising the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency) and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party”, Stanford’s report said.

Many of the Instagram accounts appeared to primarily have been removed because they were being operated from Pakistan while being claiming to represent Indian nationals.

In total, the reach of the network was significant, Facebook said, with about 70,000 accounts following one or more of the pages, about 1.1 million members and 11,000 followers on Instagram.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

South Korea claims slain official tried to defect to North Korea

Kim has offered a rare apology over the man's death, but his government has not confirmed the man was trying to defect [Ed Jones/AFP]

India: Dalit woman dies weeks after gang rape triggering protest

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to the latest government data [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh