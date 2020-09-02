Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Colombia expands reopening as coronavirus cases stabilise

South American nation to reignite economy following five months of restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

2 Sep 2020

Airports, bus terminals, restaurants and gyms have reopened in most of Colombia as the Latin American nation attempts to reignite its economy following months of restrictions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hospital occupancy rates and COVID-19 deaths have stabilised across much of Colombia over the past 10 days, prompting the government on Tuesday to lift more of the emergency measures that had been in place for five months, including a ban on most travel within the country.

The health ministry said on Tuesday that coronavirus deaths had topped 20,000 as confirmed cases surpassed 624,000, the seventh-highest total in the world.

Declared in late March by President Ivan Duque, the nationwide restrictions led to the closure of thousands of businesses, causing joblessness to soar.

The Colombian government said the country is now in a phase of selective quarantine, with restrictions on events and large crowds to continue this month as more economic activity resumes with safety protocols in place.

“We are not returning to things as they were before [the pandemic],” Duque said in a nationally televised programme on Monday night. “Nobody can let their guard down and all of us must protect each other.”

Wingo Airlines staff wearing face shields and protective masks in a plane at El Dorado airport in Bogota [Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]

Bogota’s El Dorado airport opened on Tuesday to passengers flying domestic routes for the first time since March, and long lines formed outside bus terminals around the country.

“I am going to see my family. It’s been too long without them,” said Sara Rivas, a university student, who lost her part-time job at an office-supply shop two months ago.

Officials said international flights are expected to resume later this month and land borders could open in October.

Under Tuesday’s reopening, municipal governments will be allowed to impose additional restrictions on businesses within their territories.

Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez announced that restaurants in the capital would be allowed to resume table service starting Thursday but at only 25-percent capacity.

She also said her administration would shut down portions of 100 streets around the city from Thursdays to Sundays so restaurants can serve more customers by placing tables outside.

The unemployment rate in Colombia has doubled to 20 percent since the pandemic broke out, and the Central Bank says the economy shrank 19 percent in the second quarter amid the lockdown.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

South Korea claims slain official tried to defect to North Korea

Kim has offered a rare apology over the man's death, but his government has not confirmed the man was trying to defect [Ed Jones/AFP]

India: Dalit woman dies weeks after gang rape triggering protest

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to the latest government data [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh