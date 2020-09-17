US military officials considered using ‘heat ray’ at DC protest

A US military whistle-blower has said federal officials sought to use a controversial crowd control device called a “heat ray” to deal with protesters outside the White House on June 1 when law enforcement forcibly cleared Lafayette Square.

In written responses to questions from a House committee, National Guard Major Adam DeMarco said the Defense Department’s lead military police officer for the National Capital Region sent an email asking if the DC National Guard possessed a long-range acoustic device – used to transmit loud noises – or an “Active Denial System”, the so-called heat ray.

DeMarco said he responded the Guard was not in possession of either device. National Public Radio and The Washington Post first reported DeMarco’s testimony on Wednesday.

After the crowds were cleared from outside the White House, US President Donald Trump appeared [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Use of either the acoustic device or the Active Denial System would have been a significant escalation of crowd control for the Guard members, particularly since the Defense officials ordered that the Guard troops not be armed when they went into Washington, DC.

Law enforcement personnel were armed. And although active-duty military troops were sent to the region, they remained at bases outside the District in case they were needed but never actually entered the District.

The Active Denial System was developed by the military nearly two decades ago, and was unveiled to the public around 2007. It is not clear that it has ever actually been used in combat, although there are reports it has deployed.

The system, which emits a directed beam of energy that causes a burning heat sensation, was considered a non-lethal way to control crowds, particularly when it may be difficult to tell the enemy from innocent civilians in war zones. Use of the device appeared to stall amid questions about whether it actually caused more serious injuries or burns than initially thought.

Trump staged a photo opportunity at an historic church near the White House [File: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky]

The Long Range Acoustic Device, also called a sound cannon, sends out loud messages or sounds and has been used by law enforcement to disperse crowds. The US military has, in recent years, ordered the LRAD for the Navy’s Military Sealift Command to be used by ships to hail or warn other vessels.

DeMarco testified in late July before the House Natural Resources Committee, which is investigating the use of force against crowds in Lafayette Square that night. His remarks on the crowd control devices came in response to follow-up questions from the committee. DeMarco’s lawyer sent his answers to the committee on August 28 – NPR posted the document online Wednesday.

Law enforcement and security officers on June 1 clubbed and punched protesters and unleashed mounted officers and chemical agents against them [File: AP Photo/Alex Brandon]

The Trump administration has said vicious attacks by protesters led federal forces to turn on what appeared to be a largely peaceful crowd on June 1 in the square in front of the White House. Law enforcement and security officers that night clubbed and punched protesters and unleashed mounted officers and chemical agents against them in one of the most controversial confrontations at the height of this year’s nationwide protests over the killing of Black people at the hands of police.

The forceful clearing of Lafayette Square, long one of the nation’s most prominent venues for demonstrations, came minutes before President Donald Trump appeared in the area, on his way to stage a photo event in front of an historic church nearby.