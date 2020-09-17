Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Austrian minister to Trump: ‘No, we do not live in forests’

Trump cited Austria as a model of good forest management that US states like California should learn from.

Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Koestinger wrote that 'taking climate change seriously and mitigating its effects is a huge part of' understanding the environment [File: Georg Hochmuth/Pool via Reuters]
Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Koestinger wrote that 'taking climate change seriously and mitigating its effects is a huge part of' understanding the environment [File: Georg Hochmuth/Pool via Reuters]
17 Sep 2020

The Austrian government has spoken up to correct US President Donald Trump’s claim that people in its country live in “forest cities”.

Trump recently cited Austria and other European countries as models of good forest management that US states like California, which has seen devastating wildfires lately, should learn from.

Calling in to Fox News on Tuesday, Trump said: “You look at countries, Austria, you look at so many countries. They live in the forest, they’re considered forest cities. So many of them. And they don’t have fires like this. And they have more explosive trees.”

Blazing fire in Angeles National Forest, north of Santa Clarita, California [AP Photo/Ringo H W Chiu]

In an article on Thursday for the London-based Independent, Austria’s agriculture minister sought to set the record straight.

“There have been both serious and humorous conversations on social media about the ‘exploding trees’ (Trump) mentioned, as well as the fact that he claimed we live within ‘forest cities’ which never catch fire,” Elisabeth Koestinger wrote. “As Austrians, fortunately blessed with a healthy sense of humour, we normally take such cliches about our country in our stride.”

“However, the gravity of current events make Trump’s words much more worrying – after all, right at this moment, thousands of people are fighting horrendous wildfires in life-or-death situations,” she said.

“In reality, Austria is a country situated in the heart of Europe, where people do not live in the forest, but rather with the forest and in a close, sustainable relationship with the natural environment,” Koestinger wrote.

Sustainable management of forests, which cover almost half the nation’s territory, is important, she added, but not because they are more combustible.

“To clarify: No, we don’t have any exploding trees in Austria,” Koestinger said, though she did confirm Trump’s assertion that “we have found a way to give our trees the space they need”.

“This does not make us ‘forest people,’ but shows how important understanding our environment and our natural resources is,” she said, adding that “taking climate change seriously and mitigating its effects is a huge part of this”.

Trump caused mirth in Finland two years ago, when he claimed the Nordic nation spends “a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things” to clear forest floors to prevent fires.

Source : AP
More from News

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

In Pictures: A look at COVID-19’s effects as deaths hit 1 million

Ruth Morales, 36, waits for the arrival of the coffin of her husband, Juan Paucar Quispe, 63, who died from COVID-19 complications, Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Most Read

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

‘Agonising milestone’: One million people dead from COVID-19

The death toll is likely to rise further as the outbreak continues to accelerate in many countries [Orlando Sierra/AFP] (AFP)

Palestinian Intifada: How Israel orchestrated a bloody takeover

Ariel Sharon sparked the uprising when he stormed al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem with more than 1,000 troops [File: Ammar Awad/Reuters]