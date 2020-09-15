Live
News

Bosnian Serb official convicted of war crimes dies of COVID-19

Momcilo Krajisnik was sentenced to 20 years for persecuting and expelling non-Serbs during the Bosnian war.

Krajisnik was released from a UK prison in 2013 after serving two-thirds of his sentence [File: Bas Czerwinski/Pool/Reuters]
Krajisnik was released from a UK prison in 2013 after serving two-thirds of his sentence [File: Bas Czerwinski/Pool/Reuters]
15 Sep 2020

Momcilo Krajisnik, a former Bosnian Serb official who was convicted of war crimes by a United Nations court, has died after contracting the new coronavirus.

The hospital in the northern Bosnian town of Banja Luka said that Krajisnik died early on Tuesday “from consequences of infection with the new coronavirus”.

Bosnia has more than 23,635 COVID-19 cases and 705 deaths to date, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The 75-year-old was taken to hospital in late August as his health deteriorated.

Krajisnik was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison by the UN’s Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, for persecuting and forcibly expelling non-Serbs during the 1992-95 war.

He was released from a British prison in 2013 after serving two-thirds of the sentence.

Krajisnik served as the Bosnian Serb parliament speaker during the conflict that erupted after the breakup of the Yugoslav federation in the 1990s.

A close aide to Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, who was convicted by The Hague tribunal for genocide, he was among the leadership that led efforts to create a Serb self-styled state in parts of Bosnia and unite it with neighbouring Serbia. 

Bosnian Serb forces took control of about one-third of the Bosnian territory, expelling Muslims and Croats from their homes and brutally killing thousands.

About 100,000 people were killed and 2.2 million others displaced in the Bosnian war, which erupted as communal rivalries tore Yugoslavia apart after the fall of communism, until a US-brokered peace agreement ended the conflict.

Many Serbs consider Krajisnik and other Bosnian Serb wartime officials as heroes despite the UN war crimes convictions against them.

Upon his release, Krajisnik received a hero’s welcome from thousands of Serbs upon returning to the Bosnian Serb wartime stronghold of Pale.

Krajisnik is survived by two sons and a daughter.
Srebrenica genocide survivor’s mission to find victims’ remains

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via AP]

Testing infogram wp smartquotes

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]
Most Read

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]

‘Agonising milestone’: One million people dead from COVID-19

The death toll is likely to rise further as the outbreak continues to accelerate in many countries [Orlando Sierra/AFP] (AFP)