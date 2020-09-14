Live
News

Hong Kong says it will ‘not interfere’ in China detention of 12

The government says ‘crimes’ of 12, picked up at sea as they tried to get to Taiwan, fall under mainland jurisdiction.

Family members of 12 Hong Kong activists, detained as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum, sought to publicise their plight at a news conference on Saturday [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Family members of 12 Hong Kong activists, detained as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum, sought to publicise their plight at a news conference on Saturday [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
14 Sep 2020

Hong Kong’s government says it will “not interfere” in the arrest by mainland Chinese authorities of 12 residents who were detained as they sought to flee to Taiwan by sea despite pleas from their families, as it emerged that Taiwan was holding five other people from Hong Kong who had also fled by boat.

In a statement late on Sunday, Hong Kong authorities said they had received requests for help from the families of the group who were detained last month by mainland law enforcement for illegal entry into mainland China as they were trying to make their way to Taiwan.

China on Sunday labelled the group “separatists”.

“The relevant crime falls within the jurisdiction of the mainland and the special administrative region government respects and will not interfere with law enforcement actions,” Hong Kong’s government said.

The group was suspected of committing “various criminal offences” in Hong Kong, it added, as it urged the families to make use of a free legal consultation service provided.

Taiwan, meanwhile, admitted it was holding five Hong Kong residents who were found by the coast guard on the Pratas Islands, which are controlled by Taiwan.

The self-ruled island has opened its doors to people from Hong Kong, which has been rocked by months of sometimes violent protests and where China recently imposed a controversial national security law, but has said they must arrive legally.

Five sources confirmed to Reuters, the five were in Taiwan and currently at a coast guard facility in the southern port city of Khaosiung.

Asked about the group, Premier Su Tseng-chang stressed the government’s commitment to people from Hong Kong.

“As for the help to Hong Kong people, certain individual cases we cannot reveal,” Su said.

Family members of the 12 Hong Kong activists wore masks and hats to protect their identities as they pleaded for help at a news conference on Saturday [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

China’s Global TImes, a state-owned tabloid, seized on the detentions to claim Taiwan’s promises to Hong Kong were “fake”. Communist-controlled China claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Intercepted off Guangdong

Relatives of the 12 detainees held in mainland China demanded their return at a news conference in Hong Kong over the weekend. The group was intercepted by the Guangdong coast guard on August 23 on a boat bound for Taiwan.

Wearing masks and hats to protect their identities, families pleaded for those arrested to be allowed to consult lawyers appointed by them and not the Chinese government, and to be allowed to call relatives in Hong Kong.

A 16-year-old boy is the youngest detainee, and several need medication, relatives said.

The arrests came about two months after Beijing imposed a security law on the territory following months of pro-democracy demonstrations.

Critics have said the law has pushed Hong Kong onto a more authoritarian path.
China responds to US criticism over detained Hong Kong activists

China’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that the arrested people were separatists, after the Department of State in the United States characterised the arrest as a deterioration of human rights.

Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus had tweeted the arrests were “another example of the deterioration of human rights in Hong Kong”, and called on mainland authorities to “ensure due process”. 

Source : Reuters
More from News

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Ilicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via AP]

Testing infogram wp smartquotes

Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]