Live
News|Houthis

Saudi-led coalition attacks Houthi positions in Yemen’s Sanaa

Reports say at least five air attacks hit near Sanaa airport, while others target northern and central parts of city.

Fire is seen at one of the sites of Sunday's Saudi-led air raids in Sanaa [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Fire is seen at one of the sites of Sunday's Saudi-led air raids in Sanaa [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
13 Sep 2020

The Saudi-led coalition has launched 11 air raids on the positions of Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, according to the Houthi-run Saba news agency.

Five of Sunday’s attacks hit the vicinity of the Sanaa airport, while others targeted the northern and central parts of the city, Saba reported, citing a security source.

It was unclear whether there were any casualties.

According to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya media network, the coalition forces attacked Houthi barracks and military sites in Sanaa and destroyed four Houthi drones at al-Delmi airbase north of Sanaa.

There was no immediate official confirmation from the coalition, which had launched air raids on two sites in Sanaa a day earlier.

Houthi claim

The attacks followed a Houthi claim it had hit an “important target” in the Saudi capital on Thursday, using a ballistic missile and drones.

The coalition did not confirm an attack on Riyadh but said it had intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles and explosive drones launched towards the kingdom on Thursday.

Bombings in Sanaa city have been relatively rare since September 2019, when Saudi Arabia launched indirect talks with the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which it has been at war with since 2015.

The conflict has killed 100,000 people and led to what the United Nations describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis took over Sanaa and most other cities in 2014 after removing the Saudi-backed government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The coalition that Saudi Arabia leads intervened in 2015 to try to restore Hadi to power.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]