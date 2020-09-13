Live
News

Mali opposition rejects military-backed transition charter

Opposition June 5 Movement accuses the military government of ‘desire to monopolise and confiscate power’ after coup.

A loose coalition of opposition groups organised months-long protests which led to a military coup on August 18 [File: Moussa Kalapo/Reuters]
A loose coalition of opposition groups organised months-long protests which led to a military coup on August 18 [File: Moussa Kalapo/Reuters]
13 Sep 2020

Mali’s popular opposition movement has rejected a charter for a transition government backed by the ruling army officers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a coup last month.

The military government backed a charter for an 18-month transition government on Saturday, after a three-day forum with political parties and civil society representatives.

The charter also proposed the transition be led by either a military or civilian leader, which leaves open the possibility that military officers who seized power could remain at the helm for another 18 months until elections are organised.

But the June 5 Movement (M5-RFP), which took part in the talks, rejected the road map in a statement on Sunday, and accused the military government of a “desire to monopolise and confiscate power”.

It also said discussions had taken place against a backdrop of “intimidation, anti-democratic and unfair practices worthy of another era”.

“The final document read at the closing ceremony was not consistent with the deliberations of the various groups, including the majority choice of a transition led by a civilian,” the M5-RFP said.

A committee chosen by the military government, which was overseeing the talks, adopted the final version of the charter by acclamation on Saturday.

Some seats in the 121-person legislature foreseen in the charter are reserved for members of the M5-RFP.

190820111338087

Civilian leader

The M5-RFP is a loose coalition of opposition groups, religious leaders, and civil figures who organised a months-long wave of protests against Keita, which led up to his removal and arrest in a coup on August 18.

Regional and international powers, fearful that political instability will undermine a years-long fight against armed groups across West Africa’s Sahel region, have pushed for a swift transition back to civilian rule.

The 15-nation West African regional bloc – the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) – has warned the military government must designate a civilian leader to head a one-year transition period by Tuesday or else the country could face further sanctions.

ECOWAS has already stopped financial transfers into the country and has closed its borders with Mali.

Mali’s military government leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, said he hoped for the support of the international community after the military leaders agreed to reduce the transition period to 18 months after initially proposing three years.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Saudi Arabia says it took down ‘terrorist cell’ trained by Iran

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia clerical state Iran are locked in several proxy wars in the region [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Australia sends troops to help contain coronavirus on cargo ship

Port Hedland, located on the coast of Western Australia, is one of the world's largest iron ore loading ports [File: David Gray/Reuters]
Most Read

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day: Live news

An image grab taken from a video on the official website of the Azerbaijani defence ministry on September 28 allegedly shows Azerbaijani artillery strike towards the positions of fighters from Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia [Handout via Azerbaijani Defence Ministry /AFP]