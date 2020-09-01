Live
News|Black Lives Matter

US: Protests in Los Angeles after police fatally shoot Black man

Officials say Dijon Kizzee was shot after he scuffled with sheriff’s deputies, dropping a bundle of clothes and a gun.

Protesters clashed with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee in Los Angeles [Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo]
Protesters clashed with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee in Los Angeles [Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo]
1 Sep 2020

Two Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a Black man who scuffled with them after he was stopped for riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle code, authorities have said.

Family members identified the dead man as Dijon Kizzee, 29, CBS-Los Angeles reported on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Protesters gathered at the site of the shooting and more than 100 people marched to a sheriff’s station, demanding justice. Some chanted “say his name” and “no justice, no peace”, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brandon Dean said the deputies from the South Los Angeles station had spotted a man riding a bicycle in violation of vehicle codes and attempted to stop the man.

He fled on foot, and when officers caught up with him he punched one deputy in the face, dropping some items of clothing he was carrying, he said.

“The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semi-automatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Dean told reporters.

It was not immediately clear if the man was reaching for the gun when he was shot. Dean said officials had yet to interview the deputies involved.

“He was in possession of a firearm and did assault a deputy,” Dean said.

Balloons, candles and flowers are left as a memorial for Dijon Kizzee where he was fatally shot by Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies [Stefanie Dazio/AP Photo]

Neighbourhood resident Arlander Givens, 68, questioned why deputies fired at a man who, according to the sheriff’s official, was not holding a weapon.

“If he reached down to grab it, that’s different,” Givens told the Los Angeles Times. “But if it’s on the ground, why shoot? That means he was unarmed.”

Dean said investigators had not yet interviewed witnesses or reviewed any surveillance or mobile phone video footage.

“Give us time to conduct our investigation,” he said. “We will get all of the facts of this case and eventually present them.”

The Sheriff’s Department said multiple independent investigations began at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors was set to vote on Tuesday to fund a body-worn camera programme for the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has feuded with the supervisors in recent months and repeatedly called on them to approve the money for the body cameras.

Anti-racism protests

The latest killing came as US President Donald Trump was headed for Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, where police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back on August 23, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

Blake’s shooting by a white officer ignited fresh protests three months after the killing of George Floyd, who suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis in May, sparking the most widespread civil unrest in the US since the 1960s.

The demonstrations in Kenosha have deteriorated repeatedly into violence as armed white vigilantes face-off against protesters, culminating in the killing of two people. A white 17-year-old Trump supporter has been arrested and charged with the murders.

Wisconsin’s governor Tony Evers said Trump was not welcome in Kenosha amid fears the president is fanning the violence as he shifts national debate from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic to “law and order” ahead of the November 3 election.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

South Korea claims slain official tried to defect to North Korea

Kim has offered a rare apology over the man's death, but his government has not confirmed the man was trying to defect [Ed Jones/AFP]

India: Dalit woman dies weeks after gang rape triggering protest

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to the latest government data [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]