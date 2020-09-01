Live
News

Arrests resume in Belarus as students take to streets of Minsk

Several dozen students picketed outside their universities and marched through the city centre.

Belarusian media reported that at least 18 students were arrested on Tuesday [BelaPAN via Reuters]
Belarusian media reported that at least 18 students were arrested on Tuesday [BelaPAN via Reuters]
1 Sep 2020

Belarusian authorities have resumed arresting protesters in the capital, Minsk, where students have taken to the streets against President Alexander Lukashenko.

Several dozen students on Tuesday held pickets outside their universities and marched through the city centre on the fourth week of mass protests rocking the country.

Belarusian media reported that at least 18 students were arrested as police moved to break up the crowd.

Lukashenko has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and bristled at the demands for him to step down after 26 years in power or start a dialogue with the opposition.

After a crackdown on demonstrators in the first days after the August 9 vote that caused international outrage, his government has avoided large-scale violence against demonstrators and sought to end the protests with threats and the selective jailing of activists.

Several dozen students marched through the city centre [BelaPAN via Reuters]

Several strike organisers at top industrial plants have been arrested. On Tuesday, people started gathering near several large plants in support of the striking workers. 

Belarusian prosecutors have opened a criminal probe against the opposition Coordination Council, accusing its members of undermining the country’s security.

Last week, the country’s courts handed 10-day jail sentences to two council members and summoned several others for questioning, including Svetlana Alexievich, the 2015 Nobel literature laureate. 

Another council member, Lilia Vlasova, was arrested on Monday.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

South Korea claims slain official tried to defect to North Korea

Kim has offered a rare apology over the man's death, but his government has not confirmed the man was trying to defect [Ed Jones/AFP]

India: Dalit woman dies weeks after gang rape triggering protest

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to the latest government data [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]