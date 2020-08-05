Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

US: Trump campaign sues Nevada over ‘inevitable voter fraud’

The presidential campaign of Donald Trump, who has voted by mail, claims that mail-in ballots pose a risk to elections.

The lawsuit said Nevada's new law is unconstitutional because it effectively extends the date of the election by accepting mail-in ballots up to three days after the election date [File: Reuters]
The lawsuit said Nevada's new law is unconstitutional because it effectively extends the date of the election by accepting mail-in ballots up to three days after the election date [File: Reuters]
5 Aug 2020

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the national Republican Party have sued Nevada to block a new law that will send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter ahead of November’s United States national election.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims the Democratic-sponsored legislation will result in “inevitable” voter fraud.  

Trump, a Republican, will likely face presumptive Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in the November 3 contest.

Nevada is among eight states that plan to mail every voter a ballot. Election officials in most states have encouraged at-home voting as the highly contagious nature of the novel coronavirus has made voting in person a concern.

In an interview on Fox News on Wednesday, Trump sought to distinguish between the security measures involved in absentee voting versus mail-in voting, though election experts have said there is essentially no distinction.
Trump floats election delay, claims voter fraud risks amid virus

“Absentee is OK because you have to go through a process,” he said. “What they’re going to do is blanket the state. Anybody who ever walked, frankly, will get one.”

The president, who has voted by mail in Florida, said that state’s system is more trustworthy because it has had “two good governors”. Florida’s current governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, is a staunch Trump ally; Nevada’s governor, Democrat Steve Sisolak, is a Trump critic.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that voting by mail, which is expected to increase dramatically this fall (autumm) due to the pandemic, is susceptible to large-scale fraud. Experts say voter fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare in the US.

The lawsuit said Nevada’s new law is unconstitutional because it effectively extends the date of the election by mandating that ballots received up to three days afterwards should be counted, even if they lack a postmark.

The complaint cited recent New York congressional primary elections, which are still being tabulated weeks after election day, as evidence of the “chaos” the law will create.

In a statement on Monday after signing the bill, Sisolak said it would protect Nevadans and “safeguard their right to make their voices heard”.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from News

US consumer confidence rebounds, biggest leap in 17 years

The Conference Board reported its index of consumer confidence surged 15.5 points from August to a reading of 101.8 in September - the sharpest rise in 17 years. [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

US Supreme Court nominee Barrett tied to People of Praise: Report

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol [Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP Photo]

‘Wise leader’: World reacts to Kuwait ruler Sheikh Sabah’s death

World leaders have praised Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah for his efforts at diplomacy [File: Stephanie McGehee/Reuters]

New York City to impose mask fines as COVID-19 cases climb

The city has said it will shut schools again if the seven-day average reaches 3 percent or more [Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

‘Savvy player’: Kuwait’s emir praised after death at 91

Sheikh Sabah served as Kuwait's emir since January 2006 [Bandar Algaloud/Reuters]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election live news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]