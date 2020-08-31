Live
News

Tension as India, China accuse each other of border violations

India says it has foiled Chinese attempt to change the status quo on their disputed border but China denies the claim.

China's foreign ministry denied its troops crossed the LAC and added that the two sides are communicating regarding conditions on the ground [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
China's foreign ministry denied its troops crossed the LAC and added that the two sides are communicating regarding conditions on the ground [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
31 Aug 2020

Tensions between India and China again have flared up again, with the nuclear-armed countries accusing  each other of trying to seize territory across their disputed Himalayan border.

An Indian army statement on Monday alleged that China had carried out “provocative military movements” in the border area overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

Indian troops pre-empted Chinese army’s activity on the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, part of which was transgressed by the Chinese soldiers in May, the statement said, adding that Indian troops took steps to thwart the Chinese attempt to “unilaterally change” facts on the ground.

In response, the Chinese foreign ministy rejected the accusations, while China’s People’s Liberation Army regional command later alleged that India was “seriously violating China’s territorial sovereignty” with its operation staged on Monday and demanded that Indian troops withdraw.

There was no immediate reaction from the Indian side.

Army officials from the two sides were meeting to resolve the latest border dispute that comes more than two months after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in fighting that broke out between the two sides in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“Talks have been going on between the two sides since May to resolve these escalating tensions, but despite these talks going on, there was a very violent clash on the 15th of June, where 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed,” Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam, reporting from the Indian capital New Delhi, said.

“Since then, these talks between the two sides have really ramped up and yet the latest statement from the Indian army indicates that they were still far from a solution to this.”

For months, troops have been locked in a face-off in the western Himalayas, where each side accuses the other of violating their nearly 3,500km-long (2,000-mile) border, most of which remains undemarcated.

The recent border tensions are the most serious in more than half a century.

Accusing each other of instigating the violence, both sides pledged to safeguard their territory but also to try to end the standoff that dramatically changed India-China bilateral relationship.

200617152644516

India has banned dozens of Chinese apps, including popular video-sharing app TikTok, and has placed restrictions on Chinese investments amid the backlash against Beijing following the deadly border clashes in June.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said the latest border standoff is: “The most serious situation after 1962. In fact, after 45 years, we have had military casualties on this border. The quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the LAC is also unprecedented,” Jaishankar told Rediff.com in an interview last week.

India and China fought a war in 1962 over their competing territorial claims, and the two Asian giants have been unable to agree a permanent border along their frontier.

The ongoing standoff high in the Karakoram mountains is over disputed portions of a pristine landscape that boasts the world’s highest landing strip, a glacier that feeds one of the largest irrigation systems in the world, and a critical link to China’s massive Belt and Road infrastructure project.

The face-off began at three different points in April, but by June it escalated and spread to two other locations towards the north in Depsang and Galwan Valley where India has built an all-weather military road along the disputed frontier.

On June 15, the situation turned deadly when the rival troops engaged in a night-time clash in Galwan that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China did not report any casualties.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from News

China firm claims faster COVID-19 tests, targets global sales

A technician processes samples in a lab at Chinese biotech company Coyote, before testing it in Flash 20 [AFP]

South Korea claims slain official tried to defect to North Korea

Kim has offered a rare apology over the man's death, but his government has not confirmed the man was trying to defect [Ed Jones/AFP]

India: Dalit woman dies weeks after gang rape, triggering protest

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to the latest government data [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh