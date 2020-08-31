Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Face masks mandatory in New Zealand as Auckland lockdown lifted

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern says she is confident outbreak under control as schools and businesses reopen.

Face masks are now mandatory on public transport across New Zealand [Fiona Goodall/Reuters]
Face masks are now mandatory on public transport across New Zealand [Fiona Goodall/Reuters]
31 Aug 2020

Children went back to school and offices reopened in Auckland on Monday after authorities lifted the lockdown in New Zealand’s largest city that was imposed to contain a sudden spike of coronavirus cases earlier in August.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was confident the outbreak was under control, but made masks compulsory on public transport across the country of five million people.

“We have a plan that we know will work,” Ardern, herself wearing a mask said on Monday.

“We just need everyone’s compliance and help. If everyone sticks to those guidelines and rules, coupled together with all the public health measures that we have, we can make this work.”

The lockdown began on August 12 after four cases were detected in the city of 1.5 million, and brought to an end 102 days without community transmission. The origin of the outbreak has still not been found.

Students in Auckland returned to school after many weeks of disruptions.

Back to school

“To me, it’s so good for them to go back to school. Online work, online school is all right but it’s still not good enough for them. So it’s good to get out of the house,” said one parent.

Public gatherings remain limited to 10 people in Auckland and the rest of the country remains on alert level 2, which means physical distancing norms must be followed.

New Zealand announced nine new coronavirus cases on Monday, five of which were in the community and were traced to the known Auckland cluster.

Ardern, who has delayed the country’s general election until October 17, urged everyone to “do their bit”in fighting the virus.

“It’s natural that we feel tired, the whole world is,” she said. “But relative to other countries we’re doing really well. We’ll be able to get back in front of the virus if we follow the guidelines.”

New Zealand has recorded more than 1,700 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, and 22 deaths.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

China firm claims faster COVID-19 tests, targets global sales

A technician processes samples in a lab at Chinese biotech company Coyote, before testing it in Flash 20 [AFP]

South Korea claims slain official tried to defect to North Korea

Kim has offered a rare apology over the man's death, but his government has not confirmed the man was trying to defect [Ed Jones/AFP]

India: Dalit woman dies weeks after gang rape, triggering protest

One woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to the latest government data [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

Pakistan, Afghanistan shake hands as they aim to end mistrust

Abdullah and Qureshi struck a conciliatory tone as they backed the peace process [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh