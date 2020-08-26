Al Jazeera Investigates: The Cyprus Papers

Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit has obtained a major leak of documents it is calling The Cyprus Papers.

They show that convicted criminals and fugitives are using the Cypriot citizenship-by-investment scheme – or the “golden passports” – to buy their way into the EU.

And the list is long, there are 2,500 people who paid to become new citizens of Cyprus with the added perk of being able to live and work anywhere in the bloc.

Host Kevin Hirten takes you inside the investigation with the team that broke the story.

