Al Jazeera Investigates: The Cyprus Papers

Our investigative podcast dives into a document leak.

26 Aug 2020

Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit has obtained a major leak of documents it is calling The Cyprus Papers.

They show that convicted criminals and fugitives are using the Cypriot citizenship-by-investment scheme – or the “golden passports” – to buy their way into the EU.

And the list is long, there are 2,500 people who paid to become new citizens of Cyprus with the added perk of being able to live and work anywhere in the bloc.

Host Kevin Hirten takes you inside the investigation with the team that broke the story.

For more on the investigation, read the Cyprus Papers interactive and watch a satirical video about the people who buy their nationality.

Al Jazeera Investigates is produced by Kevin Hirten, with executive producer Jo de Frias. You can subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcherSpotify, or wherever you listen to audio.

Source : Al Jazeera

