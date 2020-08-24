Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Latest batch of Republicans disavow Trump on first day of RNC

The 27 former Republican members of the US Congress are encouraging support for Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The Republican legislators who are supporting Joe Biden include former United States Senator Jeff Flake [File: Tom Brenner/The Associated Press]
The Republican legislators who are supporting Joe Biden include former United States Senator Jeff Flake [File: Tom Brenner/The Associated Press]
24 Aug 2020

More than two dozen former Republican United States legislators, including former Senator Jeff Flake, have endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president on the first day of the Republican National Convention, in the latest rebuke of President Donald Trump by members of his own party.

The 27 former members of Congress joined a “Republicans for Biden” initiative organised by the Biden campaign to encourage Republican support for the Democrat, the Biden campaign said.

They cited Trump’s “corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course” as reasons for the move, according to a Biden campaign statement.

Flake, whose opposition to Trump led the Arizona Republican to retire from the Senate in 2018, was due to speak to reporters later on Monday about his decision to endorse Biden.

The former lawmakers represent only the latest Republican group to endorse the Democratic presidential nominee and oppose Trump in the November 3 election, illustrating how the Republican president has alienated members of his own party.

Last week, 73 former Republican national security officials, including former chiefs of the FBI and CIA, endorsed Biden while calling Trump corrupt and unfit to serve.

The opposition groups object to Trump’s alienation of US allies abroad and his leadership at home, including his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 176,000 Americans, and triggered a severe economic downturn.

The Trump campaign has described the Republican groups advocating for Biden, such as Republican Voters Against Trump and 43 Alumni for Biden – hundreds of officials who worked for George W Bush – as “the swamp” and a group of disaffected former officials “trying to take down the duly elected President of the United States”.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at age 91

Sheikh Sabah had served as Kuwait's emir since January 2006 [Bandar Algaloud/Reuters]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Russia urges Turkey to back ceasefire effort

Clashes broke out over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday [Azerbaijani Defence Ministry/AFP]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

China firm claims faster COVID-19 tests, targets global sales

A technician processes samples in a lab at Chinese biotech company Coyote, before testing it in Flash 20 [AFP]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Nagorno-Karabakh clashes continue, prompting emergency UN talks

The clashes have reignited concern over stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets [Reuters]

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]