Republican renomination of Trump to be held in private

For the first time in modern history, the vote by 336 delegates in North Carolina on August 24 will be held privately.

While Trump called off the public components of the party convention in Florida last month, delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina to make him th Republican standard-bearer once more [Patrick Semansky/AP]
2 Aug 2020

The Republican Party vote to nominate President Donald Trump will be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the party’s national convention said, citing coronavirus concerns.

While Trump called off the public components of the convention in Florida last month, citing spiking cases of the virus across the country, 336 delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 24 to formally vote to make Trump the GOP nominee once more.

Nominating conventions are traditionally meant to be media bonanzas, as political parties seek to leverage the attention the events draw to spread their message to as many voters as possible.

If the GOP decision stands, it will mark the first party nominating convention in modern history to be closed to reporters.

“Given the health restrictions and limitations in place within the state of North Carolina, we are planning for the Charlotte activities to be closed press Friday, August 21 – Monday, August 24,” a convention spokeswoman said.

“We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events.”

The decision was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Some GOP delegations have privately raised logistical issues with travelling to either city, citing the increasing number of jurisdictions imposing mandatory quarantine orders on travellers returning from states experiencing surges in infections.

The subset of delegates in Charlotte will be casting proxy votes on behalf of the more than 2,500 official delegates to the convention. Alternate delegates and guests have already been prohibited.

