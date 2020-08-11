Live
Trump: Some ‘men insulted’ that Biden vowed to name female VP

Biden vowed to select a woman and is expected to announce his VP this week ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

United States Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while referencing President Donald Trump at a campaign event [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo] [Daylife]
11 Aug 2020

United States President Donald Trump criticised his Democratic rival’s vice presidential selection process, saying Tuesday that some men are “insulted” by Joe Biden’s decision to promise to select a woman as his running mate.

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, Trump said, “I would be inclined to go a different route than what he’s done,” indicating that Biden “roped himself off into, you know, a certain group of people.”

Biden is expected to announce his running mate in the coming days ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention.

The US has never had a female vice president, and the move comes four years after the country’s first female presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, lost her White House bid in a contest with Trump.
US election campaigns: Biden stays online, Trump plans rallies

Of Biden’s vow to choose a woman, Trump said, “Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it’s fine.”

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said Trump is “easily threatened”.

“And because of his insulting negligence and erratic, failed leadership, over 5 million Americans have been infected with coronavirus, over 160,000 died, and tens of millions remain jobless,” Bates said in a statement.

