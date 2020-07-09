Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Why public will not see Trump’s financial records anytime soon

Decisions handed down by the US Supreme Court on Thursday will keep Trump’s tax returns out of the public eye for now.

US President Donald Trump, who was hit with a mixed decision from the US Supreme Court regarding his financial records, at an Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore. [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
US President Donald Trump, who was hit with a mixed decision from the US Supreme Court regarding his financial records, at an Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore. [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
9 Jul 2020

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in two cases involving access to President Donald Trump’s financial records. The cases were the last to be released of the high court’s term, which dragged into July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a look at the decisions in the Trump cases:

What happened?

One case had to do with whether Congress could get access to Trump’s financial records. The other case had to do with whether prosecutors in New York could get them.

The records requests were nearly identical, except the request from the Manhattan district attorney specifically included Trump’s taxes.

In the case involving Congress, the Supreme Court’s seven to two ruling returns the case to lower courts, and it is unclear how quickly the case might be resolved. The outcome is at least a short-term victory for Trump, who has strenuously sought to keep his financial records private.

In the New York case, also a seven to two ruling, the court rejected broad arguments by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department that the president is immune from investigation while he holds office. The Manhattan district attorney is conducting a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

Does this mean the records will be released publicly anytime soon?

No. The decisions will keep Trump’s tax returns, banking records and other financial documents out of the public eye for the time being. Congress’s fight goes back to a lower court so there is likely no chance the records will be handed over before the November election.

The New York case also goes back to a lower court, but the justices upheld the Manhattan district attorney’s demand for Trump’s tax returns. However, the returns are being sought as part of a grand-jury investigation. Because the grand jury process is confidential, Trump’s taxes normally would not be made public.

What did Trump have to say about the outcomes?

Trump did not seem too happy.

The Republican president quickly took his frustration with the outcomes to Twitter. He wrote: “The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution … now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

He continued: “Courts in the past have given ‘broad deference’. BUT NOT ME!”

And he suggested the court was treating him differently: “Now the Supreme Court gives a delay ruling that they would never have given…for another President.”

Source : News Agencies
More from News

North Korea tells UN it now has ‘effective war deterrent’

Kim Song told the UN General Assembly, North Korea now has an 'effective war deterrent' [Loey Felipe/United Nations via AFP]

US debate live news: Trump, Biden get off to a contentious start

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Lockheed Martin ‘mishandled toxins’, causing illness: US lawsuits

A sign for Lockheed Martin Corp. stands outside the company''s headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland [Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Most Read

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

India races to build border roads, bridges to match China

The road will link up with an 8.8km tunnel that Indian PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

A timeline of the Trump administration’s coronavirus actions

United States President Donald Trump speaking during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US. Trump has been giving daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic [Al Drago/Reuters]