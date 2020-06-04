Live
34
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Google: Foreign hackers target Trump, Biden campaigns

The unusually public attribution is a sign of how sensitive Americans have become to digital espionage efforts.

A projection of cybercode on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
A projection of cybercode on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
4 Jun 2020

State-backed hackers from China have targeted staffers working on the presidential campaign of Democrat Joe Biden, a senior Google security official said on Thursday. The same official said Iranian hackers had recently targeted email accounts belonging to Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign staff.

The announcement, made on Twitter by the head of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, is the latest indication of the digital spying routinely aimed at top politicians in the United States.

Huntley said there was “no sign of compromise” of either campaign.

Iranian attempts to break into Trump campaign officials’ emails have been documented before. Last year, Microsoft Corp announced that a group often nicknamed Charming Kitten had tried to break into email accounts belonging to an unnamed US presidential campaign, which sources identified as Trump’s.

Earlier this year, the threat intelligence company Area 1 Security said Russian hackers had targeted companies tied to a Ukrainian gas firm where Biden’s son once served on the board.

Google declined to offer details beyond Huntley’s tweets, but the unusually public attribution is a sign of how sensitive Americans have become to digital espionage efforts aimed at political campaigns.

“We sent the targeted users our standard government-backed attack warning and we referred this information to federal law enforcement,” a Google representative said.

Hacking to interfere in elections has become a concern for governments, especially since US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia ran a hacking and propaganda operation to disrupt the American democratic process in 2016 to help then-candidate Trump become president. Among the targets was digital infrastructure used by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Moscow has denied any meddling.

Charming Kitten, the group identified by Google as being responsible for the targeting of the Trump campaign, has also recently hit the headlines over other exploits, including the targeting of the pharmaceutical company, Gilead Sciences Inc.

Earlier this year, Reuters News Agency tied the group to attempts to impersonate high-profile media figures and journalists.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Chuseok goes virtual as S Koreans give up traditional reunions

A family sit before a grave after performing a traditional ceremony of remembrance in Incheon where the local government was encouraging people to visit cemeteries ahead of Chuseok to avoid large gatherings [Ed Jones/AFP]

Kuwait swears in new emir after Sheikh Sabah’s death

Sheikh Nawaf, who has held high office for decades, was named heir apparent in 2006 [Screengrab/Al Jazeera]

2,300 Armenian soldiers ‘neutralised’, says Azerbaijan: Live news

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region [Defence Ministry of Armenia/Reuters]

Israel passes law to limit protests during coronavirus lockdown

A protester gestures while wearing handcuffs during a demonstration outside parliament against the Israeli government as the new law was passed [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters] (Reuters)
Most Read

Indian court acquits all accused in Babri mosque demolition case

Hindu rioters tore down the Mughal-era mosque in the northern town of Ayodhya [File: Douglas E Curran/AFP]

Analysis: Trump’s debate gift to Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump and Democratic squared off in the first of three scheduled 2020 presidential campaign debates [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict widens

During debate, Trump refuses to condemn white supremacy

US President Donald Trump gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]