Live
34
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Biden and Obama raise $4m in ‘grassroots’ donations before event

Biden trailed Trump in fundraising until now, as social unrest and the coronavirus weigh heavily on the US.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a community centre in Darby, Pennsylvania, the United States [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a community centre in Darby, Pennsylvania, the United States [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
23 Jun 2020

United States Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s first 2020 fundraiser with former President Barack Obama has netted more than $4m from more than 120,000 people ahead of their joint appearance on Tuesday, the campaign said on Tuesday.

The virtual event could amount to Biden’s largest haul from small-dollar donors, and it comes on the heels of the Democratic Party and his campaign outraising President Donald Trump in May for the first time, $80.8m to $74m.

The Republican president, who has been campaigning for a second term since 2017, still has a spending advantage ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Trump’s campaign, party and other fundraising entities had $265m in cash at the end of May. The Democrats and Biden, who launched his campaign in April 2019, held a combined $122m, not including some fundraising entities that have not disclosed their records.
Obama slams Trump response to coronavirus as ‘chaotic disaster’ (2:15)

Early in the 2020 campaign, Biden’s weak fundraising numbers compared to those of some of his Democratic competitors were a source of concern. But he saw his fundraising from donors pick up in recent weeks as his lead in national opinion polls grew and the country reacted to incidents of police brutality.

The event on Tuesday also shows the drawing power of Obama. He endorsed Biden, his former vice president, in April but has not been actively campaigning for Biden, as in-person events were largely cancelled due to the coronavirus.

CNN said Obama plans to highlight Biden’s leadership, and why he is the right leader for the “turbulent moment” through which the US is living.

The former president will reportedly stress Biden’s “empathetic leadership” in the midst of what critics say is the Trump administration’s failure to adequately address the coronavirus pandemic and its economic toll, and nationwide protests against police brutality.

Former President Obama will take to the campaign trail to support his former vice president, Joe Biden [Bing Guan/Reuters]

The Biden campaign is hoping to come close to matching Trump’s war chest so it can counter his advertising, his get-out-the-vote operations in battleground states, and his eventual campaign travel with their own efforts.

A high-dollar fundraising event held last week for Biden with 620 donors and hosted by Senator Elizabeth Warren took in $6m, the most ever for Biden’s campaign.

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from News

Trump, Biden battle in ‘ugly’ first US election debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden traded personal insults in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, [Morry Gash/Pool via Reuters]

Analysis: Trump’s debate gift to Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump and Democratic squared off in the first of three scheduled 2020 presidential campaign debates [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Toxins in plastic blamed for health, environment hazards

People and the planet are exposed to toxic chemicals in plastic at all stages including recycling [Ricardo Franco/EPA]

During debate, Trump refuses to condemn white supremacy

US President Donald Trump gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Most Read

US debate timeline: Trump and Biden are combative in first match

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. [Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS]

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict widens

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Handout/Azerbaijani Defence Ministry/AFP]

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)