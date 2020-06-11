Live
34
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Biden campaign calls on Facebook to police political ads

In a blog post, Facebook said no.

Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California [File: Bloomberg]
Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California [File: Bloomberg]
11 Jun 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign published an open letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday calling on the company to fact-check politicians’ ads in the two weeks ahead of the US presidential election in November.

The letter also demanded that Facebook promptly remove false, viral information and that there be clear rules “applied to everyone, including Donald Trump – that prohibit threatening behaviour and lies about how to participate in the election”.

In a blog post, Facebook said no.

“We live in a democracy, where the elected officials decide the rules around campaigns,” the company said.

The Biden campaign’s move adds to pressure on Facebook, which exempts politicians’ content from its third-party fact-checking programme, to alter its rules on political ads and speech.

Zuckerberg last week promised a review of Facebook’s content policies after the company faced backlash over taking no action on a post by Republican President Trump that was labelled by Twitter as in violation of that company’s rules on glorifying violence.

Twitter also for the first time last month used a fact-checking label on a tweet by Trump about mail-in ballots, causing him to accuse the company of censorship.

“The American people can think for themselves. They don’t want big tech companies telling them how to think,” said Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for Trump campaign, in response to the Biden letter.

In its blog post, Facebook said: “Two weeks ago the President of the United States issued an executive order directing Federal agencies to prevent social media sites from engaging in activities like fact-checking political statements.

“This week, the Democratic candidate for President started a petition calling on us to do the exact opposite,” it said, referring to an executive order that aimed to scrap or weaken a law that shields internet companies from liability for users’ content.

Biden, who previously clashed with Facebook when it refused to take down a Trump advertisement he said contained false claims about his son Hunter’s dealings with Ukraine, has also called for the law, known as Section 230, to be revoked.

On Thursday, the Biden campaign emailed supporters asking them to sign a petition for Facebook to crack down on misinformation in ads. It also used the hashtag #MOVEFASTFIXIT, a play on Facebook’s early “move fast and break things” motto.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Chuseok goes virtual as S Koreans give up traditional reunions

A family sit before a grave after performing a traditional ceremony of remembrance in Incheon where the local government was encouraging people to visit cemeteries ahead of Chuseok to avoid large gatherings [Ed Jones/AFP]

Kuwait swears in new emir after Sheikh Sabah’s death

Sheikh Nawaf, who has held high office for decades, was named heir apparent in 2006 [Screengrab/Al Jazeera]

2,300 Armenian soldiers ‘neutralised’, says Azerbaijan: Live news

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region [Defence Ministry of Armenia/Reuters]

Israel passes law to limit protests during coronavirus lockdown

A protester gestures while wearing handcuffs during a demonstration outside parliament against the Israeli government as the new law was passed [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters] (Reuters)
Most Read

Analysis: Trump’s debate gift to Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump and Democratic squared off in the first of three scheduled 2020 presidential campaign debates [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict widens

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Trump, Biden battle in ‘ugly’ first US election debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden traded personal insults in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, [Morry Gash/Pool via Reuters]

Indian court acquits all accused in Babri mosque demolition case

Hindu mob tore down the Mughal-era mosque in the northern town of Ayodhya [File: Douglas E Curran/AFP]